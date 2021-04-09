Legal Counsel (537498) - Ericsson AB - Administratörsjobb i Stockholm
Legal Counsel (537498)
Ericsson AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-09
As the tech firm that created the mobile world, and with more than 54,000 patents to our name, we've made it our business to make a mark. When joining our team at Ericsson you are empowered to learn, lead and perform at your best, shaping the future of technology. This is a place where you're welcomed as your own perfectly unique self, and celebrated for the skills, talent, and perspective you bring to the team. Are you in?
Come, and be where it begins.
Our Exciting Opportunity!
The Commercial Legal Affairs team is a division within Group Function Legal Affairs & Compliance and the head of the unit reports to the Chief Legal Officer of the Ericsson Group. The team is mainly responsible for the commercial legal support to Ericsson's Business Areas and Group Functions.
The major scope of the work is contractual and negotiation support with suppliers, partners and customers, including working with internal clients, worldwide, but also business structuring and business model support. The international and the cutting-edge technology and business context, in which the team operates, provides a great opportunity and environment for an ambitious, courageous and curious lawyer to grow and develop as well as be part of the very forefront of technological and legal/contractual development.
Reporting to the head of the unit, the Legal Counsel will be expected to independently support internal clients worldwide and uphold a high service level in doing so. Equally important is that the Legal Counsel, in providing guidance and advice, shows integrity and eye for business, as well as takes the interest of the Ericsson Group as a whole into account.
You will
Provide high quality and highly efficient legal support to identified Ericsson clients, including supporting and managing legally complex transactions;
Draft, review and negotiate various kinds of business agreements and other legal documents;
Provide business structuring and business model support;
Facilitate the relevant commercial operations of the Ericsson clients and assist the clients with appropriate risk analysis;
Be a contact person for one or more identified Ericsson clients and as such manage and be responsible for the coordination of the legal support vis-à-vis such clients;
Provide legal training as well as legal advice to employees at all levels, including high level executives;
Develop internal group policies, strategies and work tools;
Manage and control external legal resources;
Assist and assume responsibility in other matters as needed, within the field of responsibility of Group Function Legal Affairs.
To be successful in the role you must have
Master of Law with grades in the upper tier.
Extensive experience of practicing qualified commercial law and preferably international experience.
Good knowledge and skills within the relevant legal areas, with proven ability to understand and support business and ability to find and lead changes.
Recognized experience, skills and competence to independently handle legal matters.
Ability to handle any counterparty in negotiations and otherwise, and to support and work with high- and top-level managers.
Interest in and understanding of business strategies and goals along with proven financial understanding and awareness.
The personality of a great teammate with integrity, accountability, analytical ability, creativity and commitment. As well as skills in communication and social competence with the ability to handle and stand pressure.
Ability to develop and drive new working methods and tools and having an interest in providing legal training.
Highly proficient in English
What's in it for you?
Here at Ericsson, our culture is built on over a century of courageous decisions. With us, you will no longer be dreaming of what the future holds - you will be redefining it. You won't develop for the status quo, but will build what replaces it. Joining us is a way to move your career in any direction you want; with hundreds of career opportunities in locations all over the world, in a place where co-creation and collaboration are embedded into the walls. You will find yourself in a speak-up environment where empathy and humanness serve as cornerstones for how we work, and where work-life balance is a priority. Welcome to an inclusive, global company where your opportunity to make an impact is endless.
What happens once you apply?
To know more about the life at Ericsson, meet some of our colleagues in our People film.
To prepare yourself for next steps, please explore here.
Feel free to apply and include resume in English, outlining how you meet the specific requirements of the position.
The selection and interview process are ongoing. Therefore, send in your application in English as soon as possible, by April 19th at the latest.
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
If you have any further questions, you are welcome to contact us.
Recruiter: Rebecka Gustafsson (rebecka.gustafsson@ericsson.com).
Kindly note that we do not accept applications sent via e-mail.
We welcome the opportunity to meet you!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Do you believe that an organization fostering an environment of cooperation and collaboration to execute with speed creates better business value? Do you value a culture of humanness, where fact based decisions are important and our people are encouraged to speak up? Do you believe that diverse, inclusive teams drive performance and innovation? At Ericsson, we do.
We provide equal employment opportunities without regard to race, color, gender, sexual orientation, transgender status, gender identity and/or expression, marital status, pregnancy, parental status, religion, political opinion, nationality, ethnic background, social origin, social status, indigenous status, disability, age, union membership or employee representation and any other characteristic protected by local law or Ericsson's Code of Business Ethics.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || || Stockholm || SharedServ
Req ID: 537498
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-09
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-19
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Ericsson AB
Kistagången 6
16440 Kista
Jobbnummer
5680212
Sökord
