Legal Counsel
Benifex Sweden AB / Juristjobb / Göteborg Visa alla juristjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-31
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, Stockholm
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Who are Benifex?
We are a fast-moving technology company, and one of the most successful providers of online reward and benefits solutions in the world. We believe that everyone deserves an exceptional experience at work, every day, and build workplace technology that makes this happen. Benifex's mission is to build remarkable experiences that employees love. Today Benifex supports more than five million employees in over 3,000 organisations across more than 100 countries. To help us on our quest to be the best, we need brilliant people on board and that's where you come in.
Why should you apply?
Play a key role in a highly skilled global legal team, with a strong focus on impactful commercial agreements.
Work closely with the business across multiple areas, gaining broad exposure to commercial, tech, and data protection matters.
Take on meaningful responsibility from day one, combining autonomy with the support of experienced colleagues.
Grow your career in a dynamic in-house role with real influence.
Sunday Times Best Place to Work 2025 and Best Large Tech Company to Work for 2025
Work for a profitable, fast-growing market leader in the online reward and employee benefits space.
Great benefits:
Guaranteed work-life balance with a hybrid working model
ITP1 pension
Lifeplan - a leading financial advisory service that offers personalized advice for maximizing your pension savings
Collective agreement
Access to our comprehensive benefits portal.
Generous wellness allowance
30 vacation days / year
Referral bonuses
Enhanced parental pay
Volunteer Days - two paid days annually to give back to the community.
Role Overview
As a Legal Counsel, you will become a key member of our Nordic legal team, working across a broad range of commercial, tech, and data protection matters. A core part of the role is drafting, reviewing, and negotiating commercial agreements - and you should genuinely enjoy the hands-on aspect of this work. You will partner with internal stakeholders across the business, taking responsibility for managing multiple matters while knowing when to escalate and seek support. The role offers strong ownership, meaningful impact, and the chance to develop into a highly trusted in-house advisor. The position can be based in either our Gothenburg or Stockholm office and reports to the Lead Counsel Nordics.
Responsibilities
Draft, review, and negotiate commercial agreements, including SaaS, supplier, customer, and public procurement contracts.
Identify legal risks within agreements and propose clear, business-focused solutions.
Provide guidance on data protection and GDPR related matters.
Support IT and tech-related legal questions, including compliance and contract assessments.
Deliver pragmatic legal advice to internal stakeholders across Sweden and the Nordics.
Contribute to the development and improvement of legal processes, templates, and internal knowledge.
Manage several parallel matters, working both independently and collaboratively with senior colleagues.
What are we looking for?
2-3 years of experience as an associate at a reputable business law firm or as in-house counsel
Proven experience working with commercial agreements for at least 2-3 years - and a genuine interest in contract law and related negotiations.
Strong legal analytical skills and the ability to prioritise effectively.
A proactive, structured, and self-driven mindset with high ownership.
Confident and clear communication skills when advising the business.
A collaborative, humble approach and a strong sense of responsibility.
Master of Laws (LL.M.) from a Swedish university.
Fluency in Swedish and English, spoken and written.
Bonus points for:
Previous in-house experience working with commercial contracts.
Exposure to GDPR or data processing agreements.
Experience with IT or tech-related legal matters.
Our interview process
Benifex understands the need to have a fast and efficient process, the below will all be completed in the shortest time possible.
Initial call with the Talent team.
Online tests in numeracy and logical reasoning.
Interview with the hiring manager.
Final interview with a senior team member.
We are looking forward to reading your application!
Please let us know if you need any reasonable adjustments for interviews by replying to the email you will receive after you apply. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7468322-1922932". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Benifex Sweden AB
(org.nr 556595-0317), https://careers.benifex.com
Masthamnsgatan 5 (visa karta
)
413 29 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Benifex Jobbnummer
9830383