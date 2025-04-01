Lecturer in Product Development
2025-04-01
Mälardalen University (MDU) is the youngest university in Sweden. In line with our vision, to be a progressive and collaborative University where we shape a sustainable future together, we wish to make a difference.
Do you want to be involved and contribute to our development?
Together, we can create a sustainable future through knowledge and innovation. We believe that knowledge and new perspectives are best attained and reached together in collaboration with others - our colleagues, students, the private and public sectors, both nationally and internationally
At the School of Innovation, Design and Engineering our students are studying to be for example innovators, entrepreneurs, illustrators, information designers, network technicians and engineers. We have five research specializations with different research profiles and research schools. Our work takes place in cooperation with and in strategic agreements with companies, organisations and public authorities in the region.
Employment information
Employment: Permanent employment which begins with possible trial employment
Scope: Full time
Number of positions: 1
Closing date for application: 29th april 2025
Campus location: Eskilstuna
School: School of Innovation, Design and Engineering, (IDT)
For information and a detailed description of basic eligibility requirements and assessment criteria, that apply to a position of a Lecturer, please consult the Appointment Regulations for Mälardalen University https://www.mdu.se/en/malardalen-university/about-mdu/work-with-us/job-opportunities
Position description
As a Lecturer, your main tasks are teaching. Teaching also includes supervision, examination, course evaluation and course development. Collaboration is an integral part of the university's research and education mission and as a Lecturer you actively contribute to the university's development work. The tasks also include general administration and competence development as well as participating in the daily activities, in the work of the subject and the academy.
Product development is a multidisciplinary field involving mechanical engineering, design, management and production. The position includes work with education and collaboration. We are looking for you who have broad expertise in the field of mechanical engineering as we have courses in the entire field integrated with courses in sustainable design and innovation. The tasks include:
• Teaching courses in the subject with a focus on product development, process development and design, but also courses in mechanical engineering, such as construction, materials technology, solid mechanics.
• Supervision of students doing degree projects.
• Supervision and teaching of practical work linked to the prototype workshop.
• Contribution to the further development of our programmes in mechanical engineering with a focus on innovative product development.
• Contribution to student recruitment and collaboration with high schools.
Qualifications requirements
The qualification requirements for appointment as a Lecturer at Mälardalen University are a Master's degree or equivalent competence, as well as documented teaching skills.
Teaching skills shall be well documented in such a way that their quality can also be assessed.
In order to be employed as a teacher at MDU, training in higher education teaching and learning, or equivalent acquired knowledge, is required. A person appointed as a Lecturer but lacking training in higher education teaching and learning will be offered in-house training within two and a half years. The course in higher education teaching and learning at Mälardalen University corresponds to ten weeks of training.
In addition to the established basic eligibility requirements, according to the Appointment Regulations for MDU, some additional requirements apply to this position. For this position the candidate needs to have:
• Engineering degree (five-year degree) in product and process development, mechanical engineering or equivalent
• Good ability to give presentations and orally present a subject
• Good oral and written communication skills in Swedish and English at the level required to perform regular tasks in teaching and administration. The ability to teach in Swedish and English is a requirement for employment.
Assessment criteria
The assessment criteria will be based partly on the degree of skill required for the position and partly on the ability and suitability otherwise required to carry out the work duties.
In addition to the established basic assessment criteria, according to the Appointment Regulations for Mälardalen University, there are also some other criteria that apply to this position. These criterias are as follows:
• Teaching experience in courses in the subject with a focus on on product development, process development and design, but also courses in mechanical engineering, such as construction, materials technology, solid mechanics.
• Experience in working with production processes for additive manufacturing, moulding processes and lamination.
• Experience in practical operation of workshop machines.
• Experience in the impact of production processes on material properties.
• Experience in working with student recruitment and collaboration with high schools.
• Experience from universities in e.g. supervision and teaching.
• Work experience from industry.
• Experience of international projects.
This advert is abridged. To see the full advert, please go to: https://www.mdu.se/en/malardalen-university/about-mdu/work-with-us/job-opportunities
Application
The application is to be completed online. Please submit your application by clicking on the "Apply" button below.
The scientific publications that you do not have in digital form are to be sent by post in three copies to:
Mälardalen University
Division of Human Resources
Ref.no: 2025/0335
Box 883
721 23 Västerås
The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete in accordance with the advertisement and will reach the University no later than closing date for application.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Union representatives:
Saco-S saco-s@mdu.se
Susanne Meijer ST-OFR/S, tel: 021-10 14 89
We decline all contact with recruiters and sellers of advertisements. We have made our strategic choices for this recruitment.
