Learning Support Case Manager
Stift Stockholm International School / Speciallärarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla speciallärarjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stift Stockholm International School i Stockholm
Reports to: Dean of Students
Our vision
To be recognised as a leading international school that inspires and educates generations of global change-makers.
Our mission
Stockholm International School inspires and educates children of the global community through internationally recognised learning programs. We enable international mobility and support growth and talent development in the Stockholm region and beyond.
Description/Purpose
The school's Learning Support Manager role is to collaborate with the Dean of Students in the design, development, and implementation of the Student Support programs in each section of the school.
Duties/Responsibilities
Plans and support implements Individual Learning Plans (ILP's) in collaboration with classroom/subject teachers and the Learning Support Team.
Assesses, documents, and communicates individual student's progress to the relevant parties.
Provides professional development and classroom strategies to teachers that will improve the classroom performance and student achievement.
Communicates with appropriate agencies or companies for students needing extra support, requests financial assistance and submits relevant documentation to these institutions.
Initiates contact with external specialist agencies (such as BUP) and maintains communication regarding students in their care.
Assesses the learning needs of students based on internal and external tests and diagnosis and has the experience in conducting these tests.
Assesses the requirements and collaborates with the Admission office, parents and respective program coordinators and Principals regarding placement of an incoming student that might be possibly needing learning support.
Ensures clear communication and flow of information between the different interdisciplinary teams and the Dean of Students.
Together with the Primary, Secondary & Upper School Case Managers, coordinate handover between Primary, Middle school & Upper School of Learning support students.
Collaborates with the classroom teachers and subject teachers to set strategies, accommodations and targets for students that have been referred.
Determine resources and create a yearly budget for the department.
Keeping abreast with developments in the subject and IB requirements and encourage team professional development.
Helps pupils to cope with and overcome problems that arise because of learning difficulties through mentoring, after-school help, push-in or pull-out assistance.
Develops and fosters the appropriate skills and social abilities to enable the optimum development of students.
Encourages students to develop self-confidence and independence, and to reach their potential.
Adapts the PYP, MYP and DP programs and teaching methods to meet individual needs.
Uses and shares effective resources and adaptive technology to diminish the effects of barriers to learning and to stimulate the learning process.
Collaborating with the Dean of students regarding staffing and scheduling when planning for an academic year, when necessary and requested.
Involved in Grade level advancement procedures.
Monitor & track all psycho-educational reports.
Required Qualifications, Experience and Attributes
Qualification in Special education or in the area of Educational psychology.
Experience as a special educator or learning support teacher.
Proficient in using technology.
The ability to interpret and present psychometric data in a user-friendly format.
Able to and interpret psycho-educational testing.
Excellent communication skills.
Ability to establish rapport with students of all ages and adults.
The ability to work effectively as a team.
Pleasant and friendly personality.
The ability to organize and structure the needs of the student and the Department.
The ability to maintain confidentiality.
The ability to work effectively under pressure.
The ability to show initiative and work independently.
At Stockholm International School we are committed to protecting children. Aligned with the recommendations of the International Task Force on Child Protection, we hold ourselves to a high standard of effective recruiting practices with specific attention to child protection. All applicants will therefore be required to undergo appropriate child protection screening. Included in the recruitment process will be a local and national police check as well as a mandatory police background check from the last 10 years of employment in every country worked. A judicial background check will be conducted prior to the issuance of the contract for prospective candidates applying to work at our school.
What we offer:
As well as the exciting opportunities this role presents, we also offer benefits in terms of; a pension scheme (Alecta ITP 1/ITP2), a generous wellness stipend, other insurances, and a substantial amount of professional development opportunities inside and outside the school. We also offer staff events and social gatherings that bring colleagues together, for example, hobby evenings and choir practices. Our location in central Stockholm is easily accessible by public transportation.
Contract:
Permanent full-time (with six months probationary period)
Time allocation: 50 % for case management . The other 50 % is for inclusion arrangement work/working with students directly
Compensation: Stipend 3000 SEK per month
Starting: August 7, 2026
Ending: -
Salary:
Based on salary scale
Application:
Last day for application: Monday, May 23, 2026.
We only accept applications in English and from certified candidates.
SIS holds the right to offer the position as soon as a viable candidate is found.
Please send your letter of interest and CV to application@intsch.se
. Please write [Learning Support Case Manager] in the Subject Line. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Send you CV and cover letter in English to application@intsch.se
E-post: application@intsch.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Learning Support Case Manager". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stift Stockholm International School
, https://stockholmis.se/
Drottninggatan 71b (visa karta
)
111 36 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Stockholm International School Jobbnummer
9874817