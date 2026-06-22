Learning & Development Trainer
Incluso AB / Pedagogjobb / Göteborg Visa alla pedagogjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-22
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We're looking for a Learning & Development Trainer for a company in Gothenburg. Start is September 7th, 7 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Assignment description
The Learning & Development Trainer role is responsible for creating content and pedagogical learning paths suitable for the subject matter and the intended learning audience. The role combines development of learning material, project management and operational support to ensure that the learners receive valuable training relevant to their daily work.
Assignment Description
Project Management & Coordination
Coordinate internal and external stakeholders and ensure effective communication between parties.
Collect and structure information needed for content creation.
Plan pedagogical learning paths suitable for the subject matter.
Conduct review session with stakeholders.
Content development
Write scripts based on subject matter.
Create storyboards, mockups and layouts.
Design graphical layouts for video training.
Create, record and edit videos.
LMS (Learning Management System)
Ensure that content, structure and functionality support learning and user experience.
Operational support
Act as support in the daily work connected to training, planning and coordination.
Contribute to continuous improvement of processes and working methods within L&D.
Requirements
We are a global company; your English should be excellent both oral and written.
Software and IT - Highly skilled in video editing tools like Adobe Premier and After effects.
You have attention to detail and a passion for creating visually appealing and user-centric training designs.
You have strong communication skills for seamless collaboration.
Have a proactive, solution-oriented mindset.
Want to have fun at work and love to be part of an agile team.
Great at multitasking.
This role requires fluency in English.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is September 7th, 7 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7909745-2065296". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Postgatan 10 (visa karta
)
411 06 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9973944