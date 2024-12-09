Learning Designer
2024-12-09
Job Description
You will play a crucial role in shaping the professional development and growth of employees while contributing to the overall success of the organization's strategic goals. You will have the opportunity to foster a culture of continuous learning and innovation, enabling employees to excel in their roles and drive H&M Group's business performance. Key Responsibilities includes:
Content Creation & Learning Technology:
Produce high-quality learning content, including presentations, e-learning modules, videos, and other resources to support learning initiatives for multiple stakeholder groups.
Utilize various instructional design methodologies and innovative technologies to create engaging and interactive content for use inside and outside of the LXP.
Competence Analysis & Learning Planning
Collaborate with functional leaders, stakeholders, and SMEs to identify training needs based on organizational goals and individual performance gaps.
Conduct thorough assessments to determine competence gaps and learning requirements across different teams and persona groups.
Our Learning Culture & Ecosystem
Design and implement straightforward and effective structures, processes, frameworks and approaches to secure current and future competence readiness for Head Office functions and Regional teams.
Act as a Learning Ambassador for H&M Group by coaching and supporting the organization in building impactful SME networks/learning communities.
Activate H&M Group L&D guidelines and frameworks to ensure global consistency across all functions, markets, and stakeholder groups.
Stakeholder Collaboration:
Collaborate closely with subject matter experts, internal trainers, and external vendors to ensure training content is accurate, relevant, and up-to-date.
Support building capability within the business functions and regions to effectively work with competence readiness according to H&M's learning best practices and approaches.
Continuous Improvement:
Stay informed about emerging learning technologies and tools to enhance the delivery and accessibility of content.
Monitor industry trends, best practices, and advancements in L&D to continuously enhance strategies and offerings.
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Education, Organizational Development, or related field. Master's degree is a plus.
Proven experience in instructional design, curriculum development, and training facilitation.
Strong understanding of adult learning principles and instructional design methodologies.
Excellent communication and presentation skills, both written and verbal.
Proficiency in using learning management systems (LMS) and e-learning authoring tools.
Ability to build and maintain effective relationships with stakeholders at all levels.
Strong organizational and project management skills.
Analytical mindset with the ability to measure and evaluate training effectiveness.
Adaptability to changing business needs and priorities.
Relevant certifications in training and development are a plus.
Additional Information
About the recruitment process
This is a full-time contract role for 6 months, based at the head-office in Marievik in Stockholm and you will report to Manager of Grow.
If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your CV in English. We would like to receive your application at the latest by December 19th. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through career page.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
H&M Group is a family of brands; H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET. At H&M Group, our people are the driving force behind our commitment to creating meaningful growth and more sustainable lifestyles. Help us re-imagine fashion and together we will re-shape our industry. Learn more about H&M Group here.
