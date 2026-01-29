Lead Qualification Specialist (part-time)
Taxicaller Nordic AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Linköping Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Linköping
2026-01-29
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Taxicaller Nordic AB i Linköping
, Stockholm
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
TaxiCaller is on a mission to transform the transportation industry, providing our cloud services to taxi and bus companies around the world. We grow at a good pace and we are profitable.
We are now looking for a Lead Qualification Specialist to our growing sales team in Linköping.
About you
Excellent verbal communication skills and a friendly, confident phone manner.
You communicate clearly in English both verbally and in writing. It's a big plus if you also speak Spanish.
Strong listening and interpersonal abilities.
Prior experience in customer service, telemarketing, or sales is an advantage.
Organized and detail-oriented with good note-taking and data entry skills.
About the position
We're looking for a motivated and personable Lead Qualification Specialist to join our team on a part-time basis. In this role, you'll be responsible for reaching out to potential clients who have already contacted us or signed up for a free trial.
You will be engaging them in friendly and professional conversations, and determining whether they're a good fit for our cloud service.
Your work will play a vital part in helping our sales team focus their efforts on high-quality, well-qualified leads.
The working hours will be 13.00 to 17.00, Monday to Friday. The working hours can be slightly adjusted, but the work needs to be done in the afternoon.
Your daily tasks will include
Make outbound calls to leads who have contacted us.
Engage prospects in meaningful conversations to assess their needs, size and level of interest.
Accurately document call outcomes and update our CRM system.
Provide feedback and insights to enhance our lead generation and qualification processes.
Collaborate closely with the sales and marketing teams.
It will be considered an advantage if
You speak additional languages, especially Swedish, Finnish, or French.
For this position you need to already have a Swedish work permit.
You can learn more about working with us here: https://www.taxicaller.com/en/careers
and here www.linkedin.com/company/taxicaller.
Recruitment will continue until we feel we've found the right fit, so we recommend applying as soon as possible and we look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-28
E-post: jobs@taxicaller.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "1st Line Support". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Taxicaller Nordic AB
(org.nr 556878-7864), http://www.taxicaller.com
Diskettgatan 11A (visa karta
)
583 35 LINKÖPING Jobbnummer
9712555