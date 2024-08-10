Lead Finance Project Manager Heavy Duty
2024-08-10
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together. In this role, you will bring:
As a Finance Project Manager (FPM), you are part of a team of professionals responsible for the Heavy Duty Powertrain focusing on the financial follow-up of the profitability of a set of projects. You are in charge of a number of projects, and you work closely with the Chief Project Manager's and all other functions involved in the projects to prepare and anchor financial material for decisions and securing the long-term profitability targets of the Powertrain products. To do so, you will manage cross-functional team of financial experts supporting you in defining and controlling all financial aspects of the project. You are a self-driven and pro-active member of the FPM team, you are forward looking and aiming at delivering the right support to the business. You will participate in the development of the processes and will foster a dynamic working environment with your colleagues. A prerequisite for success is an effective cooperation with stakeholders across Volvo Group at large and ability to quickly adapt and drive to meet the challenges in new and current technologies in a rapidly changing environment.
Qualifications:
* Minimum BSc degree in Finance or Engineering. MBA University degree preferred or M.S Engineering preferred.
* PMP preferred.
* Experience in driving the financials in R&D projects with high complexity and with a significant business impact including new technologies.
* Minimum 5 year's work experience as Project Manager showing capability in managing increasing complexity in assigned portfolio with high performance. (Finance/Purchasing/Engineering)
* Strong knowledge of Heavy Duty Powertrain
* Good understanding in project management
With an open and positive attitude, you drive to improve. Building partnerships and working collaboratively with others to meet shared objectives with capability to operate efficiently in a global context.
Your ability to work in a proactive way on your own initiative is well recognized, as well as your strong analytical skills and structured way of working. You have a genuine interest in our products and business. You are able to engage, inspire and lead people, with strong communication skills.
What you will do
At Powertrain Engineering Business Control you will contribute to the transformation of our company, the transport industry and society at large. You will:
In this role you will drive a cross-functional team of competent, engaged and effective finance experts, optimizing the structure of your project for efficiency. You will apply financial policies and principles and secure the compliance to these for profitability analysis in projects and in the portfolio. Securing that project financial analysis are performed and propose required decisions and action plans, securing cost control and efficiency
* Securing robust and documented decision material for the management
* Following up the decided action plans
Ad hoc Analysis
Your future team
We are the Business Partners to Powertrain Engineering R&D and by providing business analysis and financial recommendation we support the long-term profitability of our Heavy Duty (HD) products within Volvo Brand. The team is in Gothenburg with colleagues also in France, US and Brazil.
Ready for the next move?
Are you excited to bring your skills and disruptive ideas to the table? We can't wait to hear from you. Apply today!
For more information please contact:
Julia Karlberg, Talent Acquisition Partner, julia.karlberg@volvo.com
Due to summer vacations, all questions regarding the process and applications will be reviewed from the 19th of august. Please do not expect any communication earlier than this. We look forward to receiving your application!
Last application date 31st of august.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
