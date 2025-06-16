Lead Engineer at Proposales
Bravura Sverige AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-06-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bravura Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
About the company
Proposales is redefining how hotels sell to groups, meetings, and events. They've replaced clunky PDFs with web-powered proposals that are fast to send, easy to sign, and deeply integrated with hotel tech stacks - connected to both Booking Systems and CRM. Trusted by hundreds of hotels - from boutique independents to global chains - they're the Nordic market leader and rapidly expanding across Europe.
Founded by Joakim Green, now CEO, with a background in software development and product design, Proposales was built from the ground up to challenge outdated processes and create real impact for hotel teams.
Now's your chance to shape not just the future of the product, but the architecture behind it. You'll be joining a fast-growing SaaS company transforming a multi-billion euro industry. Enjoy a competitive package including salary, stock options, health benefits, and more - and work alongside a passionate team that builds with care and ambition.
Discover their mission here - (actually, this website was created from scratch by Peter, Design Engineer at Proposales).
Responsibilities
As Lead Engineer in the "Core" team together with Surya, you'll be pivotal in driving the technical development of Proposales' platform. You'll take ownership of building and implementing key features while tackling complex technical challenges. Working closely with our Head of Product, you'll combine a deep technical understanding with a strategic approach to product development. Together, you'll plan and prioritize tasks to ensure high-quality deliverables that meet both current and future needs.
Enhancing and improving the architecture of the platform, with a strong emphasis on quality
Responsible of internal and external APIs to facilitate a great developer experience
Collaborating with Head of Product to balance customer needs with managing technical debt.
Inspire and support the growing team to work smart and efficiently in order to drive development forward. They like starting small (with a proof-of-concept), while dreaming big. Note: Formal personnel responsibility lies with the COO, allowing you to focus fully on technology.
What Proposales Values
Serverless, continuous delivery infrastructure hosted on Vercel, built using Next.js, and written in TypeScript
Continuously exploring new technologies for sub-projects, focusing on long-term benefits and maintainability
Test-driven development and pair programming, favoring high code quality over faster development times
Adopting a functional programming style over object-oriented approaches, avoiding abstractions like middlewares or ORMs
Monorepos with multiple smaller projects, instead of a monolithic application
A bit about you
Strong expertise in advanced JavaScript, with up-to-date knowledge of the latest developments (currently working with TypeScript, Next.js, Node.js, and React).
Proficiency with Vercel and AWS infrastructure (RDS).
Hands-on experience with SQL databases (using Postgres), GraphQL, database optimization, and managing transactions.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken; Swedish is a plus.
Experience with machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) is an advantage since you get to build the technical foundation of the upcoming AI-related features in the platform.
To excel in this role, you should be a curious and proactive individual who stays ahead of emerging technologies and enjoys exploring innovative techniques and approaches. You thrive in fostering a collaborative team environment where ideas flow freely, and openness is valued. Your natural problem-solving mindset helps you focus on solutions rather than challenges.
You are detail-oriented, with a knack for planning and prioritizing tasks to ensure exceptional quality in execution. If you thrive in an autonomous role and are excited about contributing to a dynamic growth journey where your expertise will directly influence the future of product development, this is the perfect opportunity for you!
Additional information
Start date: Upon agreement.
Location: Torsgatan 26, Stockholm. Proposales follows an office-first policy (3-4 days per week), emphasizing the energy and collaboration that comes from working together in the office!
Additional info: A background check will be conducted prior to employment.
The recruitment process is managed by Bravura, and you will be employed directly by Proposales.
We review applications on an ongoing basis, so do not wait - submit your application today! If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to our recruitment consultant, Marcus, at marcus.eriksson@bravura.se
.
#Brillante Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bravura Sverige AB
(org.nr 556752-0803), https://www.bravura.se Arbetsplats
Bravura Jobbnummer
9389607