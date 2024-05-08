Lead Developer (Java) | Cabonline
Are you an experienced Java Developer looking for your next career challenge? We are recruiting for a Lead Developer to Cabonline who wants toserve as the technical cornerstone in a friendly and collaborativeteam, developing one of the Nordic's regions leading platforms for taxi services. Are you ready to join the ride?
About Cabonline
Cabonline'sgoal is to create a world-class taxi company.They do so byoffering car transport services that are reliable and accessible, both B2B and B2C. They work closely with well-knownaffiliated transporters to match passengers with the right car and driver. All in all, theyhave 2,200 transporters and more than 4,100 cars connected to the them. Their strong presence in more than 60 local markets in Sweden, Norway and Finland makes them one of the Nordic region's biggest platforms for taxi services.
Learn more here:https://www.cabonlinegroup.com/en/about/cabonline/info
About the position
As aLead Developer at Cabonlineyou will work dedicatedly with one of Cabonline's products. You will code in Java approximately 50% of your time, and the rest of the time you will work on mentoring, developing solutions, designing systems and discussing roadmaps together with other Tech Leads at the company. Here are a couple of your responsibilities:
Lead the technical direction of projects, focusing on architectural decisions that align with long-term business goals and sustainability.
Collaborate closely with Product Owners, Scrum Masters, and cross-functional teams to ensure that technical solutions effectively meet the needs of the business, while still being scalable and maintainable.
Play a pivotal role in technology selection, system design, and the implementation of innovative solutions that drive competitive advantage.
Facilitates knowledge sharing and mentorship within the team to foster a culture of continuous learning and improvement.
Engages in code reviews and technical discussions to elevate the team's technical capabilities and ensure adherence to the highest standards of software engineering
Experience and qualifications
Product relevant programming skill.
Strong backend experience, preferebly within Java
Experience orinterested in taking a leading position in the team
Docker, Github, Jenkins, AWS
Tech:Java, .Net, C++, React, React Native, Swift, Kotlin, Docker, Github, Jenkins, AWS, Apache Kafka, and more...
You are offered
As part of the Cabonline family, you will work in a team of committed and competent people, who encourage creativity, initiative and collaboration. They actively work to create a positive work environment where employees can both thrive and develop. Other from that you are offered:
Flexible working hours and 6 weeks of vacation per year
Collective agreement
Growth opportunititeswithin the company, e.g. exploring new positions in our IT team
Great and capable colleagues
Hybrid work, with 2 days in the office per week (our office is based in Huvudsta, Solna)
Are you interested in learning more about the position, please contact our recruiter Jakob Lunde atjakob.lunde@senterprise.se
or070-930 14 42
