Lead Developer
2026-03-09
At Relax Gaming, we create games that players love, combining creativity, technology, and a strong collaborative culture. We're now looking for a Lead Developer to join our Studio in Malmö and take a key role in shaping the technical foundation of our games.
In this role, you'll lead the front-end development of new titles from first playable prototype all the way to release, ensuring high performance, stability, and quality. You'll collaborate closely with designers, artists, animators, backend developers and producers to turn ideas into polished, engaging game experiences.
This is a role for someone who enjoys technical ownership, mentoring others, and building scalable solutions while keeping a strong focus on delivery and quality.
What you'll do
Lead the development of the game's front-end from first playable to release quality
Own the implementation of a high-quality, performant and stable codebase
Deeply understand game logic, player flows, and edge cases, proactively identifying risks and improvements
Collaborate closely with artists, animators, designers and backend developers to define assets, animations and technical solutions
Integrate and evaluate game server responses, requesting server or framework changes when needed
Translate features into clear technical implementation plans and prioritise work effectively
Conduct code reviews, establish best practices, and share knowledge across the team
Mentor developers and support improvements in delivery speed, code quality and technical confidence
Identify recurring challenges and develop reusable solutions and shared components
Take ownership of projects end-to-end, contributing to and improving shared frameworks and the production pipeline
Escalate risks or blockers when needed and help ensure smooth cross-team collaboration
What we're looking for
Proven experience leading front-end or client-side game development from concept to delivery
Strong sense of technical ownership and the ability to independently drive projects forward
Deep understanding of game logic, architecture, and client-server interactions
Experience mentoring developers and maintaining high standards in code quality and reviews
Strong prioritisation and delivery focus in agile development environments
Technical skills
Advanced experience with JavaScript / TypeScript for client-side or front-end game development
Strong understanding of game architecture, performance optimisation and scalable code
Experience working with server APIs and game server responses
Experience with code reviews, mentoring, and technical leadership
Comfortable working in cross-disciplinary agile teams
Experience
6+ years of experience in front-end or client-side game development
Previous senior or lead-level experience
Degree in Computer Science, Game Development, or equivalent practical experience
Nice to have
Experience developing slot or casino games
Experience with PixiJS
Experience building first playable prototypes or vertical slices
Experience working with shared frameworks or multi-project codebases
Live game / live-ops experience
Experience optimising mobile or web game performance
Who you are
You're a proactive and independent technical leader who enjoys bringing clarity to complex problems. You combine strong ownership with a collaborative mindset and help elevate the developers around you.
You likely:
Are solution-oriented and proactive
Take ownership and accountability for your work
Stay calm under pressure and adapt to change
Enjoy sharing knowledge and mentoring others
Think in a structured way and prioritise effectively
Are comfortable leading through expertise and influence
Communicate clearly and value open feedback
Life at Relax
Are you ready to join a creative, forward-thinking team shaping the future of iGaming? At Relax, we value curiosity, diversity, and the courage to challenge limits. With 350+ colleagues across 10+ locations, we combine stability with constant evolution, driven by passion and teamwork.Relax offers an environment where you can grow, learn, and make real impact. Collaboration is at the heart of how we work, and our success stems from the talent and dedication of our people. If you're motivated by quality, results, and meaningful connections, you'll fit right in. No matter where you're based, you'll find the same supportive, respectful, and ambitious spirit that defines Relax Gaming.
Life at Relax in Malmö
Located in the heart of the city, just a few steps from Lilla Torg, our (two-floor + terrace) Malmö office is more than just a workplace. Here, you'll find a diverse, vibrant, family-like community. There is a vibe in the office, that is always upbeat. Our modern space blends Scandinavian comfort with a fast-paced, international mindset. With excellent transport connections and all the best the city has to offer right outside the door, it's the perfect base for doing great work, and enjoying life while you do it. Come for the innovation, stay for the people.
About Relax Gaming
Relax Gaming Group was founded in 2010 with the goal of simplifying B2B content delivery for the modern iGaming landscape. With business simplicity and collaboration central to its ethos. Via a quick one-time integration, Relax Gaming now provides access to a roster of 4,000+ casino games to 1,000+ operator brands with a diverse range of proprietary products, including Poker, Bingo, and it's own extensive slot portfolio. High-quality aggregated content from multiple partner studios is provided through its selected Silver Bullet (commercially represented) and Powered By Relax (commercially independent) partners. Så ansöker du
