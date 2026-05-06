Lead - Hvdc Integration
L&T Technology Services Sverige Filial / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-05-06
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Role Overview
The Lead - HVDC Integration will manage and coordinate multi-disciplinary engineering activities related to HVDC
systems for offshore wind projects. The role involves close interface management with HVDC equipment partners, HV
cable subcontractors, engineering teams, procurement, and clients to ensure timely, cost-effective, and compliant
engineering delivery.
Key Responsibilities
Lead and coordinate HVDC and offshore substation engineering activities during proposal and project execution
Manage interfaces with HVDC equipment partners, HV cable subcontractors, vendors, and multi-location
engineering teams
Support HV Interface Manager / Project Engineering Manager in client and internal engineering reviews
Ensure timely delivery of engineering documents aligned with procurement, fabrication, installation, and client
requirements
Direct engineering planning, scheduling, progress reporting, and man-hour control in an EPIC environment
Liaise with clients for technical clarifications, approvals, and issue resolution
Ensure compliance with applicable codes, standards, quality systems, and HSE requirements
Support knowledge sharing, lessons learned, and continuous improvement initiatives
Qualifications & Experience
Bachelor's degree in Engineering
18+ years of offshore Wind experience with EPIC Contractors or Engineering Consultancies
At least 2 years as a Project Engineering Coordinator or similar leadership role
Strong knowledge of international engineering codes and standards
Proven experience in interface management, multidisciplinary coordination, and stakeholder engagement
Key Competencies
Strong leadership, communication, and coordination skills
Interface and risk management expertise
Result-oriented, analytical, and problem-solving mindset
Ability to deliver within schedule, budget, and quality targets
Location : Ludvika, Sweden. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-05
E-post: LTTS.Sweden@Ltts.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare L&T Technology Services Sverige Filial
(org.nr 516408-6158)
Lindholmspiren 3A Plan 5 (visa karta
)
417 56 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9896133