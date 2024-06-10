Last-Mile Courier - Stockholm
Tranda Transport AB / Fordonsförarjobb / Järfälla Visa alla fordonsförarjobb i Järfälla
2024-06-10
, Sollentuna
, Upplands-Bro
, Danderyd
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tranda Transport AB i Järfälla
, Stockholm
, Eskilstuna
, Västerås
, Gävle
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking for Last-Mile Couriers for deliveries around the Stockholm area.
We work from 3 terminals in principal:
Brunna/Kallhäll
Farsta
Södertälje
PLEASE SPECIFY WHICH TERMINAL YOU ARE INTERESTED IN WHEN APPLYING.
Work hours: Monday-Sunday 16:00-23:00 (not fixed, depends on route).
Criteria for applicants:
Drivers license B - MANUAL
Very good Swedish OR English
Good location and problem-solving skills.
Reliable, driven & with a positive attitude
Available immediately
Terminals on the north & south side of Stockholm
We will provide you with everything you need to succeed in this work.
We offer education before starting on your own.
Please send your CV to work@tranda.se
and mark the application with "Stockholm".
MUST BE AVAILABLE IMMEDIATLY!
Please remember, if you forget to add the city, we will not be able to answer you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-10
Via mail
E-post: work@tranda.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Stockholm". Arbetsgivare Tranda Transport AB
(org.nr 556697-7780), http://www.tranda.se Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
8736771