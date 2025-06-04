Lärare i Fritidshem
Do you dream of doing something meaningful that makes a difference?
Welcome to Älmhult kommun - where the opportunities to make a difference in people's everyday life are great! We need committed employees who want to be involved in shaping our municipality going forward. In Älmhult you combine the advantages and charm of the smaller town with a unique international atmosphere. Here it is easy to live and stay and you are close to everything. Good communications also make it easy and convenient to commute.
The International School of Älmhult is a warm, friendly and welcoming school. We are truly international in many senses. There are over 34 different nationalities and backgrounds represented amongst our 380 students. We also strive to employ a diverse community of teachers. This year we can boast teachers coming from more than 24 different countries. We are an IB school, which means that we are progressive and work to develop the skills for the 21st century and prepare our students for an ever-changing world. ISÄ is a member of a newly founded Playful schools leadership network, as a pioneer school, that strives to inspire and to become more playful. In our teacher collaborations the next years focus will be teacher inquiries connected to various learning needs. In 2017, we moved into our new home: a modern and eco-friendly building, with a lot of open space and light. The school is in the town of Älmhult, southern Sweden, which is a safe and convenient place for families to live
IKEA has a strong hold in Älmhult and contributes a lot to our school when it comes to funding but also in other interesting collaborations e.g. through the Kids Lab where students can support in their new designs.
WORK TASKS
At the school, we work closely together in teams and believe that all students can and want to succeed. Our work is focused on basic values and we build our activities with the student at the center, which creates a strong community and a safe school environment. Together with colleagues, you contribute to creating a positive, meaningful and developing environment for each student and for the entire student group.
As a Fritids Lärare, you are responsible for the preparation, planning and working in after school activities in a professional manner based on current governing documents. You will be responsible for having an overview of the fritids team to ensure that the fritids curriculum is met. You will also work as an in-class support in the classrooms during school hours. You will plan and take part in break activities, attend required meetings/educations and work interdisciplinary with staff at the school and other schools.
QUALIFICATIONS
We are looking for someone who has a strong commitment to students and is solution-oriented. We are primarily looking for you who have a teaching degree in after-school care (lärare i fritidshem).
You need to have the will to help students with different conditions to find strategies in learning, be able to motivate and be a driving force. Our language of instruction is English, therefore the applicant must have a good command of spoken and written English.
Furthermore, we want you to have:
• solid experience and knowledge of pedagogical work and be able to put it into practice
• the willingness and ability to participate in the development of the business - a professional and positive attitude towards students, parents and colleagues.
OTHER
Before employment, a copy of your criminal record is required. Please apply for a criminal record already if you are contaceted for an interview.
