Laboratory Manager at Bosch Thermotechnology AB
Robert Bosch AB / Chefsjobb / Tranås Visa alla chefsjobb i Tranås
2026-04-17
, Boxholm
, Ödeshög
, Kinda
, Mjölby
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Robert Bosch AB i Tranås
, Norrköping
, Katrineholm
, Göteborg
, Stockholm
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Company Description
Bosch Thermotechnology AB in Tranås develops, manufactures, and sells advanced heat pumps that harness energy from nature's own resources - rock, water, and air.
In Tranås, you'll find both our production unit and our competence and development center, where we constantly strive to stay at the forefront. Here we create smart solutions that simplify everyday life, contribute to a greener future, and provide our customers with safety and comfort
We believe in technology that makes a difference - technology that is Invented for life.
Job Description
1. Leadership, Team Development & Performance Management:
Disciplinary and technical leadership of the HC-ES/XLM1 team.
Active Team Leadership: Ensuring the team understands product development focus areas and implements the HC-ES/XLM strategy.
Goal Setting & Coaching: Setting individual and team goals and tasks, actively supporting goal achievement, and coaching team members.
Competence Management: Ensuring the correct level of competence within the team, identifying development needs, and securing suitable redundancy.
Performance Evaluation: Contribution to salary setting and regular performance monitoring.
Performance Monitoring: Regular tracking of the performance of all laboratory project investments concerning lab output (quality, efficiency, utilization) and financial returns (e.g., savings, operational cost reductions).
Work Environment: Responsibility for the work environment according to AFS(2001:1; §5), CD 03800,
2. Strategic Investment & Budget Management (Engineering Laboratory & Workshop for HC-ES Product Development):
Budget & Investment Oversight: Manage the strategic and investment budgets for the HC-ES/XLM1 Engineering Laboratory and Workshop.
Investment Strategy: Develop and execute Tranås' location-specific investment strategy for product development, aligned with the overarching HC-ES/XLM strategy and product portfolio. Regularly review investment plans (e.g., against the HC-ES project roadmap).
Budget & Prioritization Management: Manage the Tranås budget, prioritizing HC-ES product development needs while considering overarching XLM priorities.
Planning & Guidance: Prepare current and future year planning, providing leadership and guidance for investment project leaders.
4. Laboratory Operations, Infrastructure & Efficiency:
Lab & Facility Management: Oversee MAE facilities and laboratory equipment, ensuring safe operation (HC-ES/XLM1), maintenance, staff training, and rapid malfunction response. Ensure compliance with ISO 9001, ISO 17025/14511, and legal regulations.
Safety & Coordination: Conduct regular safety rounds and coordinate with Engineering Managers.
Test Rig Management: Mediate weekly test rig bookings, participate in HC-ES/XLM quarterly planning, and proactively boost test rig efficiency and utilization.
Testing & Methods: Roll out ES test standards for strategy, methodology, and automation, building specialist competence.
Tracking & KPIs: Establish and maintain a system for tracking and reporting KPIs to management and stakeholders.
Synergy & Compliance: Ensure Tranås-specific investments align with synergies at other ES locations, and all tasks comply with Bosch guidelines.
Qualifications
What distinguishes you
Completed university degree in engineering, natural sciences, or a comparable technical field.
Proven experience in managing budgets and leading teams in a demanding laboratory and/or test field environment.
Broad technical experience within a relevant technical discipline.
Experience in testing heat pumps or similar systems.
Expertise in strategic investment and project management (CAPEX).
Distinct analytical skills and strategic thinking to grasp complex correlations and make well-founded decisions.
High degree of initiative, assertiveness, and solution-orientation.
Excellent communication, moderation, and team leadership skills, also in an international context.
Good written and verbal communication skills in English and Swedish (written and spoken) are mandatory.
Understanding of Swedish work environment responsibilities.
Additional Information
Welcome to Tranås - the heart of Bosch Home Comfort in Sweden
Tranås, beautifully located by the idyllic Lake Sommen and surrounded by forests and nature reserves, is home to Bosch Thermotechnology AB in Sweden. Here, more than 600 associates work in manufacturing and research & development of innovative heating solutions for a sustainable future.
At Bosch, we care about you, our business, and the environment.
We offer more than a job - we help you grow in your career and as a person. Life is about balance, and we support your goals, whether they involve new challenges, development, or time for family and hobbies.
Join a workplace that values individuality, openness, and trust, where you can be yourself and be inspired by diverse perspectives from around the globe.
Join us at Bosch Home Comfort and be part of shaping tomorrow's energy solutions - in a workplace where innovation meets quality of life.
Compensation and Benefits
Competitive salary, Pension plans, health insurance, and other benefits according to the collective bargaining agreement.
Flexible working hours and hybrid work options (depending on role).
Employee discounts on Bosch products.
Join us and feel the difference. #LikeABosch Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Robert Bosch AB
(org.nr 556047-1194)
Hjälmarydsvägen (visa karta
)
573 31 TRANÅS Arbetsplats
Bosch Thermoteknik AB Jobbnummer
9861025