Laboratory Manager
2025-04-17
NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 5.000 people.
NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 2.6 billion in 2023.
We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
We are looking for a Laboratory Manager for the department Material Technology in Karlskrona
Are you a motivated and technically skilled leader looking for your next challenge? We are seeking a manager to take charge of one of our three teams of Laboratory Engineers. As a Laboratory Manager at NKT, you will manage a team of skilled technicians and engineers, encouraging a collaborative and innovative environment. This is an exciting opportunity to contribute to the green transition and be part of a company committed to sustainable growth.
Your Key Responsibilities:
* Align and cooperate with the other laboratory managers to create clarity and flexibility in the laboratory on a daily basis.
* Coach and support the engineers in your team to evaluate and optimize solutions, supporting continuous improvement initiatives, and ensure quality.
* Develop and implement laboratory processes and procedures.
To excel in this position, you are a communicative and motivated leader who thrives on collaboration and knowledge-sharing. Your ability to engage, motivate, and develop your team is just as important as your structured and strategic approach to work. You enjoy working in an international, and evolving environment, where your creativity and interpersonal skills will make a real impact.
Leader with a drive for innovation
In this role, your personality and teamwork skills are key. You're a strategic thinker who is skilled in solving problems and is motivated by continuous improvement. You also bring:
* Good communication and interpersonal skills.
* Ability to manage multiple projects and priorities.
* Fluency in spoken and written Swedish and English
* Meritorious with leadership experience and a technical background.
Be a part of sustainable energy solutions
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
Read more about our offer and listen to some voices of NKT Connectors here!
We will review applications continuously, but we recommend you apply no later than 2025-05-11. An extract from the criminal record, alcohol- and drug tests, along with personality and capacity tests, might be part of our recruitment process.
Union representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen - Joakim Wikström, +46 734 070 243
Ledarna - Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
We look forward to your application!
