Laboratory Engineer - QC
Qiagen Dna Synthesis AB / Laborantjobb / Västerås Visa alla laborantjobb i Västerås
2024-11-22
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Qiagen Dna Synthesis AB i Västerås
Overview
At the heart of QIAGEN's business is a vision to make improvements in life possible.
We are on an exciting mission to make a real difference in science and healthcare. We are still the entrepreneurial company we started out as and have today achieved a size where we can bring our full power to many initiatives and to our presence across the globe.
Our most valuable asset are our employees - more than 5000 in over 35 locations around the world. Our ambition is to ensure we have outstanding and passionate people working in the best teams and we are constantly looking for new talent to join us.
There are few players who have shaped the world of modern science and healthcare as much as QIAGEN, and we have only just started.
If you are looking to advance your career, are seeking new challenges and opportunities, enjoy working in dynamic, international and diverse teams and want to make a real impact on people's lives, then QIAGEN is where you need to be.
Qiagen DNA Synthesis AB (former SGS DNA AB) in Sweden, has produced high quality synthetic DNA for diagnostic purpose for more than 30 years. We are situated in Västerås and has around 100 employees. We apply the medical device directives, ISO13485 (EU) and 21CFR820 (USA). Our production is carried out in accordance with GMP.
Join us. At QIAGEN, you make a difference every day.
Position Description
Our production department in Västerås employs teams of competent and motivated Laboratory Assistants and Laboratory Engineers divided into 4 departments. We are currently looking for enthusiastic Laboratory Engineers to join our QC department. The competence within the team is high and so is the team spirit which makes it easy to fit in as a new employee.
Key responsibilities:
• Conduct QC analysis of oligonucleotide products using mass spectrometry (MS), HPLC and UPLC
• Ensure compliance of laboratory work and associated documentation to GMP
• Have an area with responsibility for conducting LEAN improvements for your team
• Support method improvement and validation projects on mass spectrometry instrumentation
• Support and train other team members when required
Position Requirements
• Familiarity with basic Mass Spectrometry (MS) and chromatography techniques, such as HPLC and UPLC.
• Demonstrated commitment to continuous learning, with a strong will to learn and improve.
• Fluent English and Swedish, written and spoken.
• University degree with a focus on Chemistry, Biochemistry, Microbiology or equivalent.
• Employment experience as a Laboratory Technician or similar - experience in GMP and LEAN would be advantageous. Proven ability to work safely both in terms of product quality and from a chemical handling point of view.
• Ability to work in a structured and flexible manner with occasional high workloads and repetitive tasks.
• Strong interpersonal skills - a genuine team player with a positive outlook on life.
What we offer
At the heart of QIAGEN are our people who drive our success. We act with passion, always challenging the status quo to drive innovation and continuous improvement. We inspire with our leadership and make an impact with our actions. We create a collaborative, safe and engaging workplace which forms the basis for high performing individuals and teams. We drive accountability and entrepreneurial decision-making and want you to excel your growth and shape the future of QIAGEN.
We offer:
Possibility to develop in an international company
Extra pension benefit
Health contribution (2000 SEK/year)
Volunteering day
Opportunity to join internal QIAGEN communities
Performance related bonus
QIAGEN is committed to creating a diverse environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, sex, age, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, status as a veteran, or disability. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Qiagen Dna Synthesis AB
(org.nr 556378-5046)
Pressduktorgränd 6 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Finnslätten 1 Jobbnummer
9026730