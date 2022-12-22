Laboratory Development Engineer
2022-12-22
Do you want to drive change? Do you have a can-do attitude and enjoy teamwork? Would you like being a part in shaping the future of transportation technology? We are looking for a new team member to continue develop our world class, automotive laboratory for future sustainable drivelines and products within heavy duty trucks.
This is us, your new colleagues
Testing, Verification and Materials Technology (VT&MT) is responsible for the operation, maintenance and development of heavy-duty drivelines testing (engine, transmission, electromobility and Fuel Cells/Hydrogen) and materials technology laboratories. We work both local and global to deliver high quality results and expert functions within our areas of responsibility. We co-operate close with product owners, technology owners, certification and compliance as well as other functions. We have test facilities and laboratories where a mix of theory and practical work is necessary in order to deliver and develop within present and new technologies. VT&MT is a part of Powertrain Engineering, Group Trucks Technology (GTT) located in Gothenburg.
As a Development Engineer, you will lead and deliver a variety of development activities, where creativity, quality and flexibility are of prime importance and keys to success. You will be the technical advisor in our development projects. You will work in tight cooperation with Volvo product development engineers, maintenance and operation engineers, project managers, suppliers and subcontractors.
You will act as a mentor on the technical equipment and methods used in the Lab and will support the teams with advice and educational courses.
You will balance your time between office work and work in the Lab.
You will be part of the method and technical development team with different expertise areas (software, emissions, measurements, electronics, fluids, mechanical etc).
All work together with one target: to develop world class test facilities and methods.
Scope of your mission:
Drive and lead Development and create sustainable Solutions, Strategies & Methods within emission measurements & equipment aligned with future demands.
Emission measurements & equipment for emission gases and particles in test cells and in vehicles.
Keep track of new legislative demands and be part of developing future legislation through working groups.
Define emission measurement equipment road maps based on requirements from legislations and other measurement demands.
Create Calibration routines and protocols in accordance to fulfill legislation requirements and applicable ISO Standards.
Continuously contribute to the improvement of our measurements, calculation processes, systems and tools.
Share knowledge and provide expert support within all levels in the organization and work closely with engineering customers to understand their need.
Life Long Learning, continuously develop yourself and your colleagues.
Experience:
MSc or similar degree in an engineering or science discipline.
An understanding of statistical evaluation, thermodynamics and fluid dynamics.
Experience within the area of automotive testing activities in product development, test engineer or lab development engineer.
Team and service minded. Contribute to a positive atmosphere with an open, honest and humble attitude.
Ability to document and share information.
In this position you will be an important team player where personal attributes are key for success, such as putting the team in first place, ready to do what is needed to make the team more efficient. Takes own initiatives when something needs to be done or improved and does that with enthusiasm and high energy. Building relationships on a local & global level and enjoys developing others and yourself.
Looking forward to your application!
For more information and details please contact:
Robert Aslan, Manager Method and Technical Development
Powertrain Engineering, Verification Testing and Materials Technology
dept BF63950, phone: +46 31 3225312, email: robert.aslan@volvo.com Så ansöker du
