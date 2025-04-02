Kundmottagare / Service Advisor - Segeltorp
At Tesla, our Service Advisors consistently coordinate a seamless experience for customers servicing their vehicles. They constitute Tesla's front line and are our brand ambassadors, supporting our mission to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy.
As a Service Advisor, you will support customers from the moment they walk through our door or schedule a service visit to returning their vehicle, managing communication across physical and digital platforms. We've created one of the most innovative vehicles ever made, and you will help ensure an equally innovative service experience.
To succeed at Tesla, you must be energetic, highly organized, and smart working. You should have a passion for the brand and the ability to create exceptional customer experiences.
What You'll Do
Confidently communicate with customers as a Tesla ambassador through digital channels, and face to-face to provide: Scheduling/status updates, waiter updates, and payment requirements.
Educate customers on Product, Tesla App, and answer any questions using customer friendly language.
Maintain a tidy, representable customer facing area (customer lounge, service entrance), and organize the parking lot.
Manage the service fleet, performing damage audits, flagging service requirements, and car cleaning.
Facilitate test drives in service, being an ambassador for new products and support in generating additional sales.
Manage arrival of unscheduled appointments and any surprises on site - ensuring smooth operations of the workshop.
Maintain a good understanding of Tesla's products and service operations to perform basic, visual diagnostics and accurately record repair orders into systems.
Partner closely with internal teams (e.g. technicians) to guarantee customers' cars are serviced efficiently and seamlessly.
Perform additional responsibilities as assigned to meet business needs.
What You'll Bring
Relevant experience in a customer facing role delivering excellent service, preferably from a technical or automotive environment.
Thrive in a fast-paced, ever-changing environment with multiple priorities while maintaining attention to detail.
Excellent communication skills and ability to establish and maintain strong working relationships with both internal stakeholders and customers.
Ability to excel in a team-based environment and achieve common goals.
Excellent problem-solving skills, and strong ability to take initiative and be proactive.
Digitally savvy - ability to adopt and adapt quickly to new technology and systems. Good knowledge of MS Office.
Able to communicate, read, and write effectively in the English & Swedish language.
