Key Stage 2 Teacher
Steam Education Holding AB / Grundskollärarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla grundskollärarjobb i Göteborg
2025-06-01
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Steam Education Holding AB i Göteborg
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
A World-Class British Education School
The British School in Gothenburg will offer the prestigious UK National Curriculum from Reception through A-Levels, providing world-class education in a nurturing, inclusive environment .With a dedicated team of UK-trained teachers and a purpose-built modern campus, the school aims to serve both local and international families seeking academic excellence and a global outlook.
Why Choose Us?
At The British School in Gothenburg we resolutely believe that success stems from exceptional teaching practices, attentive administration, wonderful families and responsible students.
Great teachers inspire great students. That's why at The British School in Gothenburg, we pay close attention to how we train and support both our new and experienced educators. We know just how rewarding a teaching career can be, when educators have the right support and opportunities to develop.
We are looking for an outstanding a highly motivated, creative, and dynamic Key Stage 2 teacher to join https://www.
britishschool.se/
Qualifications
The successful applicant will have the following:
- A bachelor's degree in a related subject and a certified teaching qualification such as BEd/PGCE/PGDE (or equivalent).
- Exceptional subject knowledge in English.
If you meet the above criteria, are enthusiastic about teaching and learning and have the drive and passion to get the most from our students then we would very much welcome your application.
Important Note: https://www.britishschool.se/
is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all its students. Applicants will be required to submit a current police criminal clearance check or equivalent from their home country or current country of residence prior to appointment. https://www.britishschool.se/ Ersättning
by agreement Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2025/22". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Steam Education Holding AB
(org.nr 559169-3071) Arbetsplats
The British School in Gothenburg Jobbnummer
9368059