Key Account Manager at Stoneridge Electronics
Academic Work Sweden AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm
2023-05-13
Stoneridge, Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic systems, components and modules, primarily for the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. The company operates from 25 locations in 15 countries with approximately 4500 employees and sales in 2022 of 900 million USD. The Stoneridge Electronics Division is head-quartered in Solna, Stockholm, with major manufacturing and engineering operations in Sweden, Estonia, Netherlands, USA, Mexico and Brazil. Their products include driver information systems (digital displays, instrument clusters), camera mirror systems, telematics systems and tachographs for the world's leading truck and bus manufacturers, like Volvo, Scania, Daimler, MAN and PACCAR-DAF.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Here's the perfect role for you who has previously worked as a Key Account Manager in the Automotive industry and are now ready for a new and challenging position in a global and high-tech environment. This is an exciting opportunity where you will be responsible for account ownership, building and maintaining customer relationships, identifying new business opportunities and ensuring timely and successful deliveries. The purpose is to execute on Stoneridge Electronics' sales strategies to ensure sales growth and commercial excellence. You will be working in an innovative, global business within electronics and embedded systems, for a high- tech company that is an established and leading player in the automotive industry. If you think this sounds like an interesting role for you, please apply today as our selection process is already ongoing.
Amongst other things you are offered
• A flexible work environment
• 5 extra vacation days
• Wellness allowance
• Parking in the office garage
• Opportunities to grow within the company, both on a national and international level
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
As a Key Account Manager you will, amongst other things, be responsible for a client that currently has a sales turnover of about 40M USD where you will be involved in defining the sales budget for the following year and 5-year forecast and have responsibility for securing new business and improving account profitability. In your role you will also:
• Build and maintain strong, long lasting customer relationships. Be "Stoneridge's voice" at the customer ensuring that the customer understands our direction, leadership, product pipeline etc
• Operate as the lead point of contact for any and all matters specific to the account (commercial, program, delivery, quality etc.)
• Identify new business opportunities and collaborate with internal teams to develop strategy on how to best position Stoneridge to win the business
• Grow current portfolio of business, ensure profitability and identify areas for improvement, for both the customer and Stoneridge
• Ensure the timely and successful delivery of Stoneridge solutions, according to customer needs and objectives
• Act as "Voice of Customer" in discussions with internal stakeholders; understand customer needs, technology trends, processes, strategy, decision makers etc
• Drive quotation process with support from product line management, ensuring quotes are submitted on time and in a professional manner
• Document and track customer open issues, and aggressively drive their resolution with all the other relevant functions (such as engineering, operations, quality and program management)
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Business Administration or Engineering or equivalent
• 5-10 years relevant experience of working with B2B sales in the automotive industry
• Fluent in English, both oral and written, since this is the companys language and you will be working with international customers and colleagues
It is an advantage if you:
• Have experience of working in an international company (Europe and North and South America)
To be successful within this role we believe you possess the competencies below:
• Self-sufficient
• Self-developer
• Innovative
• Service-minded
Other information
• Start: According to agreement
• Contract: Full-time
• Location: Stockholm, Solna
• Salary: Fixed salary
Contact information: This recruitment process is conducted by Academic Work. It is a request from Stoneridge that all questions regarding the position is handled by Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous, and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the screening or interview phase.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Read more about Stoneridge
