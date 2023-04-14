Key Account Manager - Consumer
Q-Med AB / Säljarjobb / Uppsala Visa alla säljarjobb i Uppsala
2023-04-14
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Q-Med AB i Uppsala
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
At Galderma we're unique and we embrace difference.
Whether it's the unique breadth of our integrated offering that covers Aesthetics, Consumer, and Prescription products; or our commitment to recognising and rewarding people for the contribution they make - working here isn't like anywhere else.
At Galderma, we actively give our teams reasons to believe in our ambition to become the leading dermatology company in the world. With us, you have the ultimate opportunity to gain new and challenging work experiences and create an unparalleled, direct impact.
Job Title: Key Account Manager Consumer - Nordics
Location: Remote - Stockholm/Uppsala area
Galderma Nordics is looking for a Key Account Manager-Consumer to join our Consumer (Cx) team. You can opt to work remote or come to our offices in Uppsala
As a Key Account Manager - Consumer, you will drive the profitability and growth of the Cx portfolio at the major Swedish pharmacy chains and initiate expansion into Danish pharmacy chains. Working closely with the Brand Manager, you will grow the consumer business in Sweden and be in-charge of developing and executing consumer business plans to help ensure profitability of Galderma. You are going to be accountable for the achievement of sales targets of assigned customers, accountable for the trade investment management and implementation of in-store & online promotion and merchandising activities, in accordance with Galderma procedures and under supervision of the Business Head.
You will be handling Galderma's Consumer brands like Cetaphil and Basiron (Acne)
Key Tasks
*
Ensure profitability and create growth within assigned key accounts
*
Work with assigned key accounts and conduct joint business planning and execution of marketing and promotional plans
*
Negotiate with assigned key accounts and implement trade promotion cycle strategies
*
Monitor promotional effectiveness, evaluate ROI and adjust plans accordingly.
*
Establish close liaison with Galderma's Product/Brand management to explore new products and other business opportunities, promotions, discounts, pricing, trade deals and marketing related activities and functions
*
Manage and develop sales team's effectiveness and tasks to ensure that a high professional standard is achieved, and the sales targets and key performance indicators (KPI) targets are met.
*
Build Sales and Marketing plan with product management team and ensure seamless execution
Skills & Qualifications
*
Marketing/Business education or equivalent work experience
*
At least 3-4 years working in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG)/Pharma OTC sector working as a KAM for major pharmacy chain/s.
*
Background in cosmetics and OTC skin care (dermatology) products, a plus
*
Professional proficiency in Swedish and English is required. Danish is nice to have
What we offer in return
You will be working for an organization that embraces diversity & inclusion and believe we will deliver better outcomes by reflecting the perspectives of our diverse customer base.
You will receive a competitive base salary, an attractive bonus plan and other benefits.
You will be part of a team of 4 - 1 Business Head, 1 Brand Manager, 1 Marketing Coordinator, and yourself as KAM. It's an energetic, dynamic, motivated, focused and fun team.
You will have the ability to create your own success. Galderma is growing and offers career growth and development potential.
Next Steps
*
If your profile is a match, we will invite you for a first virtual conversation with the recruiter.
*
The next step is a virtual conversation with the hiring manager
*
The final step is a panel conversation with the extended team
Our people make a difference
At Galderma, you'll work with people who are like you. And people that are different. We value what every member of our team brings. Professionalism, collaboration, and a friendly, supportive ethos is the perfect environment for people to thrive and excel in what they do. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "JR005277". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Q-Med AB
(org.nr 556258-6882) Arbetsplats
Galderma Kontakt
Galderma althea.diazsul@galderma.com Jobbnummer
7662580