KAM inom digital marketing! - Talent & Partner AB - Säljarjobb i Stockholm

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Talent & Partner AB

Talent & Partner AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm2021-04-13This is Talent & Partner!We only work with high-performing individuals and recruit to some of Swedens and the worlds most attractive workplaces. This is what makes us one of the market-leading recruitment agencies in Sweden within the field of business.The Company, is a values-led company committed to building brands people love. We are a leader in digital and mobile media with a global house of 50+ brands. The company is shaping the digital future. Our team of Account Managers is chartered with providing world-class service and creative, effective marketing solutions to solve the digital marketing needs of our premium agencies and direct clients. As an indispensable part of our team, you will work closely with Agency Development/Strategic Business, Ad Operations, Optimization Strategy and other teams to provide outstanding support and customer service. You will become an expert on digitally advertising products and act as a consultant to our advertisers to offer ideas on helping them beat their marketing goals.We are now looking for our next collegue and a Key Account Manager within digital marketingWhat You'll Need!Proven experience in Sales with a media company or agency and profound knowledge of the online advertising marketAbility to develop a network of contacts within the advertising industryDegree of BS, BA or equivalent in Media Management, Business Administration, Marketing or relevant fieldAdvanced computer skills and knowledge of CRM systems (ideally Salesforce)Willingness to deliver excellent customer experience with a strong attention to detail Excellent interpersonal and communication skills in Swedish and EnglishProactive approach, creative problem solver and solution providerWillingness to travel to drive the organization in a high performance CultureDemonstrate the ability to work independently and as part of a teamWhat You'll be doingManage assigned book of business consisting of agencies/direct clients and develop a positive, long-term relationshipsAct as a primary point of contact and respond to general and specialized client requests in a timely mannerActively drive revenue growth and identify opportunities to develop incremental businessConduct meetings with clients to improve understanding of their business, strengthen the relationship and pitch companies story & product portfolioResponsible for all day-to-day sales activities such as client presentations, insertion proposals, order management etc.Partner closely with AgencyDevelopment/Strategic Business to ensure consistent service and participate in strategic planningLiaise with various teams nationally and internationally (e.g. Strategic Solutions, Yield Management, Finance etc.) to provide solutions to customers and resolve any issuesMonitor campaign performance in cooperation with Ad Operations and Optimization Strategists to identify opportunities for up or cross-sellsAnalyze and effectively communicate client results based on campaign performance and reporting dataThe Company, is a values-led company committed to building brands people love. We are a leader in digital and mobile media with a global house of 50+ brands. The company is shaping the digital future. Our team of Account Managers is chartered with providing world-class service and creative, effective marketing solutions to solve the digital marketing needs of our premium agencies and direct clients. As an indispensable part of our team, you will work closely with Agency Development/Strategic Business, Ad Operations, Optimization Strategy and other teams to provide outstanding support and customer service. You will become an expert on digitally advertising products and act as a consultant to our advertisers to offer ideas on helping them beat their marketing goals.ApplicationIn this recruitmentprocess we of course co-laborate with Talent&Partner.We invite candidates for interviews on an ongoing basis, so please do not hesitate to send your application.Apply by sending your CV and cover letter.2021-04-13Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-27Talent & Partner ABBirger Jarlsgatan 8, 5tr11434 STOCKHOLM5686685