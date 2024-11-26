Junior Test Engineer within the Automotive Industry
2024-11-26
Did you recently graduated with a degree in mechatronics and wants to work within test rigs? Our client within automotive is now looking for a junior test engineer with an interest in problem solving. By starting your career with a talent program you will get the ultimate transition between studies and working life. Nexer Tech Talent future proof career!
Working as junior Test Engineer within the Automotive Industry
Our customer is looking for an junior engineer to strengthen the team within test cell operation. The test engineer is part of a team that provides the engineers with data that validates the quality and performance of our products to be still in world class. In this position you will together with test engineers prepare and connect the test objects into the test cells. You will program and run the automation system.
To succeed with this task the team work together both with the workshop where the mechanical experts prepare the objects and the test engineers who demands certain conditions for each test. The big park of different testbeds gives us the possibility to learn and run different automation system for different tests.
You will be a part of an engaged and tight team where we they work on cooperation and support from each other to be successful. You get an opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting, global environment which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally.
The transmission and electromobility laboratory invest in new testing equipment and you need to have an understanding of how to operate the rig and organizing physical questions about temperature and oil around flows that need to open and close.
Being a consultant at Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent specialize in giving young tech talents the ultimate start in their careers. For this role, you will be employed by Nexer Tech Talent but work at the clients office n Gothenburg, starting by spring.
You will be coached by a mentor in the team and by a consultant manager at Nexer Tech Talent. As a consultant, you will be well taken care of. We often invite our consultants to group activities such as lectures, after works and lunch meetings. After successful completion of the consulting assignment, the intention is that you will be offered employment with the company.
Desired qualifications:
Are at the start of your career and have a bachelor/master degree in mechatronics, mechanical, physicsor electrical engineering
Have an interest in test and verification and like to work hand on
As a person you are passionate, like solve issues and making it possible to fulfil the challenging demands from test engineers
You have the ability and interest to quickly understand the technical scope of a project and to take on new technologies
Have an interest in automation and control engineering
Application
Does this sound like you? We are constantly screening resumes, therefore please submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Tech Recruiter Johanna Norman at johanna.norman@nexergroup.com
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
About Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent is part of the Nexer Group - a tech company with deep roots in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. Together, we are over 2500 employees in 15 countries who, for more than 35 years, have helped our clients stay ahead strategically, technologically, and communicatively. Learn more about Nexer Tech Talent here.
