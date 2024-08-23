Junior Test Engineer within the Automotive Industry
Nexer Tech Talent AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-08-23
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer Tech Talent AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Varberg
eller i hela Sverige
Did you recently graduated with a degree in mechatronics and want to work with test? Our client is now looking for a junior Test Engineer with an interest in problem solving. By starting your career with a talent program you will get the ultimate transition between studies and working life. Nexer Tech Talent future proof careers!
Working as Junior Test Engineer within the Automotive Industry
For this position you will work with technical test requirements upstream in the projects by using simulation, rig tests and physical vehicles. You will perform physical and virtual testing such as performance and fuel consumption measurements or calculation, wind resistance and soiling, climate testing, durability, noise testing.
Daily task will be:
Understand functions and verification requirements in order to define test targets.
Manage complete customer relationships.
Define strategies for how to perform tests with new technologies in field tests.
Identify the verification needs for features, function or field test in order define test requirements.
Analyze results and give recommendations in their respective technology area.
Prepare and manage fault reports from tests.
Document results and compile the engineering report.
Continuously update Test Methods and propose updates of Technical Requirement together with the technology areas.
Define strategies and develop test methods for new technologies, transport solutions within features, functions, or field test.
Being a consultant at Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent specialize in giving junior tech talents the ultimate start in their careers. For this role, you will be employed by Nexer Tech Talent but work at the customer, located in Gothenburg, starting during summer.
You will be coached by a mentor at the client and by a consultant manager at Nexer Tech Talent. As a consultant, you will be well taken care of. We often invite our consultants to group activities such as lectures, after works and lunch meetings. After successful completion of the consulting assignment, the intention is that you will be offered employment with the client.
Desired qualifications:
You are in the beginning of your career and have a bachelor/master within mechatronics or electrical engineer
You have an interest in test and working in a hands-on environment
You have an interest in HIL
As a person you are outgoing and like to work with people
You have good knowledge in English, both verbal and written
Has good knowledge in HIL and simulations
Application
Does this sound like you? We are constantly screening resumes, therefore please submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Tech Recruiter Johanna Norman at johanna.norman@nexergroup.com
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
About Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent is part of the Nexer Group - a tech company with deep roots in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. Together, we are over 2500 employees in 15 countries who, for more than 35 years, have helped our clients stay ahead strategically, technologically, and communicatively. Learn more about Nexer Tech Talent here. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Tech Talent AB
(org.nr 556975-4962) Arbetsplats
Nexer Tech Talent Kontakt
Johanna Norman johanna.norman@nexergroup.com 0702185546 Jobbnummer
8859487