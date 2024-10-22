Junior Talent Acquisition Consultant
2024-10-22
We are looking for a Junior Talent Acquisition Consultant for a global company in Stockholm. In this role you will be responsible for support of two separate teams with the administration and management of consultant-related processes. Start ASAP, 5 months limited contract to begin with.
Key Responsibilities
Keep accurate and updated records of consultant contracts and other associated documents.
Monitor activities to ensure adherence to company policies and internal legal standards.
Address and resolve queries from hiring managers regarding consultant engagements
ServiceNow administration of consultant contracts, including updates, renewals, and terminations.
Support the delivery of critical regulatory project activities
Competencies Required
High attention to detail
Ability to work in fast-paced environments, with regularly changing priorities
Collaborative team player, with creative problem-solving skills
A positive 'can-do' attitude
Previous experience to contingent labor processes or other relevant people-centered activities would be highly advantageous
Fluency in English
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Stockholm. Start is ASAP, 5 months limited contract to begin with.
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
