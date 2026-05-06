Junior SW Development Engineer
Infinera AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-05-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Infinera AB i Stockholm
This Junior SW Development Engineer role focuses on working closely with a global team of developers, architects, and product managers to define requirements, create robust software solutions, and deliver high-performance features that meet the needs of our customers. In our dynamic Agile environment, you'll collaborate daily with passionate colleagues who are driving innovation across the optical networking domain.
Your responsibilities
Design, develop, and implement software components and features for optical networking products using C/C++, Python and/or other programming languages as required.
Using AI-tools in your daily Software Development work
Collaborate closely with cross functional development teams during backlog refinement, sprint planning, and feature design discussions to ensure technical alignment.
Write clean, maintainable, and well documented code while following best practices for software development.
Troubleshoot, debug, and optimize software to improve performance, reliability, and scalability.
Use version control systems such as Git to manage code changes and support collaborative development workflows.
Stay up to date with advancements in optical communication technologies and apply this knowledge to improve software design and system performance.
Your skills and experience
You Have:
0-3 years of professional hands-on experience in software development, using C/C++.
Experience in using AI-tools for Software Development
Master's degree in computer science, Engineering, or a related field.
Some knowledge of Agile methodologies and working in Scrum teams.
Experience of using Python
Strong problem-solving capabilities and effective communication skills for collaboration across global teams
It would be nice if you also had:
Understanding of optical communication technologies and standards for the same as CMIS, C-CMIS, OTN, Ethernet.
Experience with version control systems (e.g., Git).
Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines and building automation tools.
More information
Some of our benefits:
Flexible and hybrid working schemes
A minimum of 90 days of Maternity and Paternity Leave, with the option to return to work within a year following the birth or adoption of a child (based on eligibility)
Life insurance to all employees to provide peace of mind and financial security
Well-being programs to support your mental and physical health
Opportunities to join and receive support from Nokia Employee Resource Groups (NERGs)
Employee Growth Solutions to support your personalized career & skills development
Diverse pool of Coaches & Mentors to whom you have easy access
A learning environment which promotes personal growth and professional development - for your role and beyond
Learn about additional benefits in specific countries.
About Us
Advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.
Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile and transport networks, powered by the innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we're advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.
Learn more about life at Nokia.
Our recruitment process
We act inclusively and respect the uniqueness of people. Our employment decisions are made regardless of race, color, national or ethnic origin, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, marital status, disability, protected veteran status or other characteristics protected by law. We are committed to a culture of inclusion built upon our core value of respect.
If you're interested in this role but don't meet every listed requirement, we still encourage you to apply. Unique backgrounds, perspectives, and experiences enrich our teams, and you may be just the right candidate for this or another opportunity.
The length of the recruitment process may vary depending on the specific role's requirements. We strive to ensure a smooth and inclusive experience for all candidates. Discover more about the recruitment process at Nokia.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Junior SW Development Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Infinera AB
(org.nr 556587-0028)
Fredsborgsgatan 24 (visa karta
)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Infinera Jobbnummer
9895300