Junior Software Engineer to FlexQube!
2026-01-19
Are you in the beginning of your career and wants to work in a technically broad and system-oriented role where software, automation, and robotics come together? Would you like to develop the future of internal logistics in an innovative, technology-driven company? If so, the position as Junior Software Engineer at FlexQube could be the right role for you!
About FlexQube:
FlexQube is a technology company headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden with subsidiaries in USA, Mexico, Germany and England. FlexQube offers solutions for cart-based material handling using a patented modular concept. FlexQube develops and designs customized solutions for both robotic mechanical cart logistics.
Through the own developed and unique automation concept FlexQube can offer robust and self-driving robotic carts.
FlexQube has more than 900 customers in 36 countries with primary markets being North America and Europe. FlexQube's customers can be found within the manufacturing industry, distribution- and warehousing. Some examples of major customers are Volvo Cars, Siemens, Autoliv, Scania, Oda and Mann+Hummel. FlexQube has also received a new follow-up order from an U.S. customer, one of the world's largest e-commerce and logistics companies based in the United States.
About the position as Junior Software Engineer
As a Junior Software Engineer, you will work in a technically broad, hands-on, and system-oriented role. Your focus will be on improving, stabilizing, and further developing both existing and new functionality in robotic and automation systems. You will work within a project development team where you own your tasks, as well as collaborate closely with colleagues, and are exposed early to customers and real-world applications. In practice, this involves developing, debugging, and testing PLC-based automation logic, as well as system-level software in C/C++ and scripting (e.g., Python) - often tied to specific product features.
You will be based at FlexQube's headquarters in Mölndal and have a Sr. Software Engineer as a mentor. The team is cross-functional, with expertise in mechanics, software, electrical systems, and applications. The working approach is characterized by fast decision-making, practical hands-on work, and a strong technical presence.
Your main responsibilities:
Work in a hands-on role focused on improving, stabilizing, and further developing functionality in robotic and automation systems, both in existing and new solutions.
Develop, debug, and test PLC-based automation logic as well as system-level software in C/C++ and scripting (e.g., Python), often linked to specific product features
Be part of a project development team where you own your tasks, collaborate closely with colleagues, and are exposed early to customers and real-world applications.
About you
You hold a post-secondary technical education in mechatronics, computer engineering, electrical engineering, or a related field. Previous hands-on experience within the area from a similar role, internship/placement, or other experience deemed equivalent.You have programming skills in C/C++ and PLC, and experience with scripting (e.g., Python). Experience in robotics, AGV/AMR, or other mobile systems as well as working in an agile environment, is meritorious. You also have a strong technical interest and a good understanding of systems where hardware and software interact. The role requires fluency in English, while proficiency in Swedish is considered an advantage.
To succeed in this role, you should have a strong technical interest and curiosity about how systems work. You are independent, able to make your own decisions, and take responsibility for your work, while also being collaborative and enjoying working towards common goals. Furthermore, you are driven and value personal development in your role and together with FlexQube.
Important for the position:
You hold a post-secondary technical education in mechatronics, computer engineering, electrical engineering, or another field considered equivalent.
Previous hands-on experience within the area from a similar role, internship/placement, or other experience deemed equivalent.
Programming skills in C/C++ and PLC, as well as scripting (e.g., Python).
A strong technical interest and understanding of systems where hardware and software interact
Fluent proficiency in English; proficiency in Swedish is considered an advantage.
Meritorious for the position:
Experience working in an agile context.
Experience in robotics, AGV/AMR, or other mobile systems.
Other information
Start: According to agreement.Employment: Full-time, 100%.
Location: Mölndal.
Salary: According to agreement.
If you find the position as Junior Software Engineer of interest, do not hesitate to submit your application, as we apply an ongoing selection process.
