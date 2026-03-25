Junior Robotics Support Specialist
Avaron AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Västerås Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Västerås
2026-03-25
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About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy specializing in matching the right expertise with the market's most interesting assignments. As an employee of Avaron, you work on-site at our clients - combining the security of permanent employment with the variety and growth opportunities of a consulting career.
About the Assignment
You will join a global organization within robotics, supporting advanced products and software used in demanding industrial environments. In this assignment, you take ownership of complex technical support cases related to robot controllers and robot software, with a strong focus on quality, troubleshooting, and uptime.
You work closely with internal stakeholders and cross-functional teams to drive each case forward from analysis to resolution. The role suits you if you enjoy combining deep technical problem-solving with clear communication and want to contribute to continuous improvements in both products and ways of working.
Job DescriptionTroubleshoot advanced issues related to RobotWare and robot controllers such as IRC5 and OmniCore.
Own support cases end-to-end and coordinate the right actions toward resolution.
Recommend technical solutions and follow up on status and progress with internal customers.
Collaborate with R&D and cross-functional teams to escalate complex issues when needed.
Document findings, share knowledge, and contribute to product and software improvements.
Help secure high service quality and maximize customer uptime.
RequirementsExperience in technical support, field service, R&D, or product/system engineering within robotics or industrial automation (typically +1 years).
Strong knowledge of RobotWare, IRC5 and/or OmniCore controllers, troubleshooting tools, and case management systems.
Ability to work in a structured, solution-oriented way with strong problem-solving skills.
Ability to communicate professionally in both Swedish and English.
Nice to haveExperience from technical customer-facing roles.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension (4.5% up to 7.5 IBB, 30% above)
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
Here is how the process works:
Apply for the role with your CV through our recruitment platform, Teamtailor - use the apply button on this page.
Our recruiters review your CV against the requirements in the ad - make sure it clearly shows how you meet each one. We may ask follow-up questions.
We present you to the client with a tailored CV.
The client invites you for an interview or lets you know they are moving forward with other candidates.
If the client wants to proceed after the interview, Avaron signs an employment contract with you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7459968-1912671". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Västerås Central Station (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
9818755