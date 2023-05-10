Junior Project Manager
Do you want to be challenged in a fast-paced business whith great opportunities for development and to influence your daily work? We are now looking for Junior Project Managers to our shipyard in Landskrona, Sweden.
The challenge
The project team is led by you. Your main responsibilities as Junior Project Manager is to plan, organize and follow up with focus on costs, time and quality. You are also fully responsible for the commercial aspects of the project. Other members in the team are foremen for each trade who plan and lead the jobs and report to you daily. The finance controller are supporting the team by monitoring the cost.
As a Junior Project Manager you need to adapt to each project's requirements, be updated on what is going on in the project - the technical aspects as well as the financial ones. It is of great importance to keep the customer updated on the progress of the project, often requested on a daily basis from customer. The projects are normally scheduled for one to two weeks at the yard.
Qualifications
Experience in running customer projects with >2 MSEK turnover
Marine Engineer / Civil Engineer Mechanical Engineering / Naval Architect (or equal experience)
Very good English in verbal and writing
Good computer knowledge and a familiar user of Outlook, Word, Excel and Microsoft Project
Experience from ship repair and Cad knowledge is desirable
Drivers license
In one of the positions verbal and writing in Swedish is mandatory
Characteristics
We put great emphasis on your personal characteristics. We believe that you are:
Adaptative
Result Oriented / Competitive
Social and strong ability to make contacts
Good administrator
Humble
What we offer
We offer an exciting and developing role at our shipyard in Landskrona. If you are driven by reaching set goals, have a business mind that makes you reach the expected margin on the projects, likes to be in place in production - then this is the job for you! You will work in an international environment and meet interesting people. Although everyone has their strict roles, the feeling is that we work in an informal organization. We assist where needed.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application. We work with continuous selection and want your application as soon as possible by submitting via the application form.
Questions
If you have any questions or concerns regarding the position or recruitment process you're welcome to contact Thomas Arvebratt, HR Manager, at tar@oddab.eu
. You find more about Oresund DryDocks AB at www.oddab.eu.
Core Values
We are on an exciting journey towards the future in an industry that faces major challenges. Our core values ensure that we are ready to meet these. They serve as a framework for how we want to work together and in relation to our customers, partners, employees and the rest of the world. The values are something we lean towards when we make decisions and are reflected in the behavior we show in our everyday work.
Oresund DryDocks
Oresund DryDocks is Sweden's largest shipyard, specialized in ship repair and conversion. The business is run at the shipyard in Landskrona and has for the past 20 years very successfully conducted profitable business while growing. The team is made up of dedicated problem solvers - from project management to production and together we have around 80 employees. Oresund DryDocks environment is characterized by large ships, work in heavy industry with high demands on flexibility and level of service. Our customers are Swedish and international shipping companies such as Viking Line, Stena Line and Kustbevakningen.
We are an entrepreneur-driven business with a focus on problem solving and service level regarding technically complex challenges. We are in an important shift with good development potential where all companies within the group are being prepared for broadening and expansion.
At Oresund DryDocks you will quickly become part of the team. We are a tight-knit group where the environment is characterized by a familiar and good atmosphere with both humor and great commitment. We share knowledge with each other and see it as natural to use each other as a sounding board. At the same time, in your role you will also have close contact with other businesses and have the opportunity to influence both the product, the process and the methods.
