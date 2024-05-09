Management Consultant HR technology and transformation
2024-05-09
Do you have experience from major projects at the intersection between HR and technology, and want to help organizations to increase value creation?
Organizations are tasked with delivering value while streamlining operations and harnessing data insights, at the same time they must also satisfy employees' expectations for usability and professional growth. Recognizing people and skills as today's key competitive edge, robust processes and systems for recruiting, engaging, and compensating staff are essential. Advanced HR technology is critical for spurring organizational growth and is increasingly sought after globally. Thus, developing HR processes and tech is not merely innovative-it's foundational for creating workspaces ready for future challenges.
EY is experiencing an increasing demand for expertise in the field of HR Transformation & Technology and wants to strengthen the team with more committed and skilled consultants. We are looking for future colleagues with expertise from major change projects within HR, technology, digitalization, process improvement and People Analytics.
The opportunity
We are hiring exceptional talent to be part of our People Consulting team in Sweden, working with HR transformation specifically focusing on HR Technology throughout our client's transformation journeys.
Within People Consulting, we help our clients define their People agenda and it is our ambition to be the market-leading advisory business helping to achieve the extraordinary from their employees and solve their employee's main pain points. We believe that HR transformations and technology contribute to future-oriented change, and we are therefore closely connected to our other professional environments within People Consulting; change management, organizational development, and strategic competence planning.
In this role you will have the opportunity to work with a range of clients on large and small-scale projects across multiple sectors and industries. You will benefit from working with a variety of experienced teams across multiple geographies.
Your key responsibilities
In the role, you get the opportunity to use your abilities in several different areas. The tasks will include, among other things, project deliveries, development of specific subject areas as well as sales and marketing work, for example:
Lead or participate in teams that work with technology-related challenges within HR in Nordic's most exciting businesses, across sectors. Examples of projects can be major HR transformations, procurement of new HR/payroll systems, implementation of HR systems, strategy development, HR process improvements and HR delivery models.
Effectively manage project budgets, resources and schedules, as well as ensure the delivery of projects within the deadline and budget.
Collaborate with customers to understand their needs within HR technology and be able to give advice related to targeted and innovative solutions.
Collaborate closely with colleagues across the Nordic countries and together contribute to the further development of our consulting services in HR Transformation & Technology, to meet the needs of digitization and innovation and further strengthen our market position and develop existing and new customer offerings.
Lead or participate in sales processes, including identification and follow-up of new customer opportunities, offer processes and development of customer portfolio within HR technology.
Furthermore, senior recruits will be responsible for coaching and mentoring junior and senior employees.
Skills and attributes for success
You have an interest in and possess knowledge in HR transformation field, with a focus on HR Technology.
Demonstrated success working both independently and in highly collaborative environments.
Ability to lead, coach and develop team members.
Ability to analyse complex problems and to deliver insightful, practical, and sustainable solutions.
Ability to work well under pressure in a fast paced and complex environment and follow through on items to completion while maintaining a professional demeanour.
You can think both analytically and strategically about complex issues.
Regularly brings ideas and insights to clients that provide value.
To qualify for the role you must have
Experience of HR transformation with a focus on HR technology in a Nordic context, either from a super user perspective (for example from a previous HR-related role), from a technology provider or as a consultant in the HR area.
Has experience in leading projects and/or detailing solutions during transformations with a focus on HR systems.
You are able to understand business dynamics, identify growth opportunities and make good decisions as drivers of success.
At least 4 years of experience in consulting or similar function from industry.
A master's degree or equivalent experience in a relevant field.
Excellent communication skills in English.
Preferred skills
Has knowledge/experience of the leading HR solutions available on the market, such as SuccessFactors, ServiceNow, Workday, Oracle and the like, as well as new and exciting systems that can provide value for our customers.
Excellent communication skills in Swedish.
What We Look For
At EY we employ talented, passionate, and curious individuals who are empowered to realize our purpose of building a better working world. We help clients achieve their transformation journeys through the power of people, technology, and innovation. Besides this, we are looking for a new colleague who embodies our values by demonstrating integrity, respect, inclusiveness, enthusiasm and energy - and who has the courage to lead and build relationships based on doing the right thing.
If you can demonstrate that you meet the criteria above, please contact us as soon as possible.
Apply now.
Application deadline: 26th of May 2024, however, we are reviewing applications and are hiring on a rolling basis, so don't wait with your application. Please submit your CV and cover letter online. If you have any questions about the role, please contact Åsa Söderlund, asa.soderlund@se.ey.com
. If you have any questions on the recruitment process, please contact Simon Aspler, simon.aspler@se.ey.com
.
