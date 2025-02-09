Junior Process Engineer
Low Noise Factory AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2025-02-09
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Low Noise Factory AB i Göteborg
Introduction
Do you want to work for a company which makes the coolest high-tech components in the world? A company that invests heavily to create a unique work environment for its employees? A company with diversity and competence you will have a hard time finding anywhere else? Do you want to be a part of our team? Then you should keep reading.
About Low Noise Factory
Low Noise Factory (LNF) designs and produces the world's best low noise microwave amplifiers. These amplifiers are used near absolute zero -cryogenic- temperatures for space exploration, quantum computing, radio astronomy, and for various ground-breaking scientific endeavors where extreme sensitivity is paramount. Our amplifiers help receive signals from the most distant man-made object from Earth, the Voyager 1 space probe, help read quantum states in the fastest quantum computers, and help make MRI scanners work in medical institutions. Low Noise Factory's state-of-the-art amplifiers are far ahead of the competition. We invest heavily in research and collaborate closely with academic and scientific communities to keep advancing our technology further and further. Our success is the result of passion for science and precision, advanced by devotion and curiosity. As explorers on the technological frontier, our aim is to keep making the impossible possible. We do everything from basic research to product development, production and testing. In our 1500 sqm facility in Gothenburg, we work in state-of-the-art laboratories; from electronics assembly labs to high frequency cryogenic testing. In addition, we have access to advanced cleanrooms where we develop and produce our semiconductor circuits. LNF is today 22 employees with a background from 14 different countries.
Job description
We are seeking a detail-oriented and highly motivated Semiconductor Cleanroom Process Technician/Engineer to support the day-to-day processing of Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuits (MMICs) in a cleanroom environment. You will be responsible for operating and maintaining semiconductor fabrication equipment, ensuring adherence to process specifications, and troubleshooting issues to optimize yield and throughput.
Responsibilities
• Be an active part of our cleanroom processing team
* Participate in our daily MMIC production tasks in the cleanroom including process planning and documentation.
Requirements and qualifications
* M.Sc. or B.Sc. degree in engineering, physics or similar degrees.
* Prior hands-on experience in cleanroom fabrication
* Familiarity with semiconductor processing techniques such as photolithography, dry/wet etching, thin-film deposition
• Proficient in written and spoken English
* Attentive to details and team player
Valuable additional skills
* Knowledge of III-V semiconductor device physics
• Experience with different metrology and surface profiling tools (optical microscope, SEM, TEM, AFM, ellipsometer)
• Experience with electron-beam lithography
• Experience with electrical measurements of semiconductor devices.
• Experience with CAD software (AutoCAD or others)
Benefits and terms
* Fulltime 40h/week * Flexible workhours * 30 days' vacation per year * Occupational pension * Health maintenance benefit (Friskvårdsbidrag) * Occupational health services (Företagshälsovård) * Private medical treatment insurance * Food benefit
How to apply send your application to career@lownoisefactory.com
last day of application: March 31st 2025 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-31
E-post: sokk@lownoisefactory.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Low Noise Factory AB
(org.nr 559016-9826)
Nellickevägen 24 5TR (visa karta
)
412 63 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9153849