Junior Operational Buyer in Hallsberg
Cleverex Bemanning AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Örebro Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Örebro
2024-02-21
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cleverex Bemanning AB i Örebro
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Arboga
, Karlskoga
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2024-02-21Om tjänsten
Our client drives prosperity through transport solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase customers uptime and productivity. We are now looking for a Operational Buyer for the purchasing function in Hallsberg. You will be working together with competent colleagues and get the opportunity to start your career with the best possible mentorship.
We hope that you can start as soon as possible, and you will work as a consultant through Cleverex Bemanning for 12 months. After that, it is possible to get a permanent position or continue through Cleverex.
Du erbjuds
• A great opportunity to start your career within the purchasing world and procure great experience for your continued career
• You can expect engaged and mature leadership
• Be part of a diverse and international team Dina arbetsuppgifter
• Manage and support operations by acquiring goods and services for the organization's needs.
• Oversee procurement for both indirect operations (e.g., office supplies, computers, travel, maintenance, machine parts) and direct operations (e.g., raw materials for manufacturing, production services, retail products).
• Lead product/service sourcing process.
• Select suppliers and continuously assess their performance through negotiations.
• Negotiate pricing and terms with suppliers.Profil
• Have a university degree in business administration, purchasing or something equivalent
• You are genuinely interested in procurement and purchasing and want to build a career within the field. Furthermore, you have a great interest in technology.
• Fluent in English
For this role, we put less importance in your background and great importance in your traits. We believe that the right person for this role is an individual with great problem-solving skills since you will work with the purchasing team. We believe that you have a good business mindset, which is reflected in your willingness to understand and capture opportunities and drive changes. You are a positive person that sees solutions when challenged with a hindrance.Övrig information
Start: As soon as possible
Extent: Fulltime
Region: Hallsberg, Örebro
The recruitment process is handled by Cleverex and our client wishes that all inquiries are answered by us. You are welcome to send any questions regarding the role to: rekrytering@cleverex.se Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "670". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cleverex Bemanning AB
(org.nr 559082-0287), https://cleverex.se/ Jobbnummer
8487140