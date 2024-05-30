Junior IT Architect to Swedish Match
2024-05-30
Do you want to work at an innovative company that creates well-known, high-quality products? Do you want to be part of an innovative team driven by passion and dedication? We are now looking for a Junior IT Architect to join Swedish Match and its significant digitalization journey!
ABOUT THE POSITION:
On behalf of Swedish Match, we are seeking a driven IT architect with knowledge in both IT and Operations technology (OT). Swedish Match is on an exciting digitalization journey, transitioning from manually managing their systems in the factory to digitizing and automating significant portions.
Your working days will involve taking action on various initiatives to improve the system landscape in the factories. In this position you will act as an aspiring function to their senior IT architect, with the goal of supporting the implementation projects. Your main tasks will include design, documentation and delivery of IT architecture. You will do this through requirements management and system mapping, with the aim of creating effective system communication. As you will be working closely with a senior IT architect, you will have the opportunity for direct support and also continuous development in your position. In addition, you will be part of an innovative and collaborative team working to improve the organization.
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:
Design, document and deliver IT architecture.
Gather requirements, map, and consolidate how the systems communicate with each other.
Work on the architecture of the entire stack within IT and OT.
Support improvement processes related to system integrations.
Conduct and/or participate in workshops with relevant stakeholders.
WE ARE LOOKING FOR SOMEONE WHO:
Holds a bachelor's/master's degree in IT or other relevant education for the position.
Has relevant work experience for the position, such as in a factory, production, or any system/network-related work.
Have basic understanding of MES, ERP, and/or SCADA.
Has a keen interest in IT systems and their function in factories.
It is advantageous if you:
Have previous experience with MES, ERP, and/or SCADA.
Have prior experience with hosting and networking.
Have experience working with REST, XML or JSON.
In addition, significant emphasis will be placed on personal suitability. To thrive in the position of Junior IT Architect, we believe you are a driven, proactive, and solution-oriented individual. You enjoy working both in teams and independently, and you have the ability to make things happen. You excel at working at a detailed level, readily take initiative, and can adhere to deadlines. Furthermore, we value someone who strives for personal and professional development and is willing to adapt to the requirements of Swedish Match's growth journey. You also take an interest in staying updated within Operations Tech (OT) and enjoy collaborating with both user teams and developers.
ABOUT SWEDISH MATCH:
Swedish Match manufactures high-quality smokeless products, cigars, and lighters. It has factories spread across seven countries, with its largest sales occurring in Scandinavia and the USA. Since 2022, Swedish Match has been a subsidiary of Philip Morris International and now encompasses approximately 7,500 employees. They have a portfolio of well-known brands and offer products with and without tobacco. Their vision is to create "A World without Cigarettes" for all tobacco consumers.
At Swedish Match, you become part of an innovative company with a focus on diversity in the workforce. It strives to provide all employees with opportunities to reach their full potential. With the guiding principles of "We care. We are better together. We are game changers", it works to consistently perform as a winning team.
ABOUT THE EMPLOYMENT:
This position is a direct recruitment, meaning the recruitment process occurs through OIO, but you will be directly employed by Swedish Match. As part of this recruitment process, a background check will be conducted upon employment.
