Junior HIL Developer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-03-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Borås
, Vårgårda
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join a cross-functional team in the automotive industry working with Hardware-in-the-Loop test environments for next-generation vehicle platforms. The assignment focuses on a modern computer-in-the-car architecture that supports areas such as active safety, driver support, vehicle motion control, and autonomous driving. The environment is innovative, fast-paced, and centered on quality, continuous improvement, and close collaboration.
Job DescriptionDevelop and maintain Hardware-in-the-Loop test environments based on a computer-in-the-car architecture.
Define, set up, and configure HIL rigs that support current and future development projects.
Work with software applications and deployment on the core computer platform.
Perform modeling work in MATLAB and Simulink.
Enable test automation and contribute to continuous integration and continuous deployment.
Support platform, software, and function verification through hardware-based test setups.
Collaborate closely with internal teams and suppliers in a cross-functional development environment.
RequirementsM.Sc or B.Sc in Electronics, Physics, Mechatronics, Software Engineering, or similar.
At least 2 years of work experience with dSPACE Hardware In The Loop rigs (HIL).
At least 2 years of work experience with dSPACE development tools such as ControlDesk, ConfigurationDesk, ModelDesk, Bus Manager, and Aurelion.
At least 2 years of work experience with MATLAB / Simulink development.
Fluent in English and able to communicate effectively with different stakeholders.
Nice to haveKnowledge of vehicle communication such as CAN, LIN, FlexRay, and Ethernet.
Programming skills in MATLAB and Python.
Experience in model development in Simulink.
Familiarity with Agile methods.
Knowledge of sensing technologies and perception development methods.
Knowledge of vehicle and traffic simulation.
Knowledge of sensor integration, including radar, camera, lidar, and ultrasonic.
Knowledge from vehicle software development within areas such as Vehicle Dynamics, hybrid and/or electric vehicles, Active Safety, Connected Vehicles, Autonomous Drive, Vehicle Motion Control, and Protective Safety Systems.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7358682-1883150". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9787076