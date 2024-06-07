Junior frontend Software Developer to global furniture company
2024-06-07
We are looking for a junior Software Developer to a global furniture company where their values is the core in everything they do. As a Software Developer you will work fullstack with focus on frontend development. We believe that you are in the beginning of your career and this is a great opportunity to learn and grow within a big global company.
The company was established with the vision of offering the best possible prices without compromising on quality, and this vision still holds true today. Their values ensure all employees work towards equality, diversity, and inclusion. It's also about collaboration and to lead by example. Therefore, we will place great emphasis on personal suitability for the position to ensure a good match with their values.
About the position
This position is in their Product Development Division, the heart where all products sold worldwide are developed. As a Software Developer, you will belong to the Range area. Range owns all the products developed, which can be both digital and physical. The products are then sold to franchisers who sell them in stores and online.The team currently consists of 18 people, and as a Software Developer, you will develop all systems related to physical products. Each product requires its own process and information, which in turn needs system support to update information globally when changes occur.
The team works agilely with 2-week sprints. Initially, you will do a lot of pair programming to get into the work in the best possible way. You will also be assigned a "Buddy" who will be your mentor to provide extra support during the initial period.
Technically, the environment is Microsoft-based, including C# .NET, NodeJS, TypeScript, React, and Azure. As a Software Developer, the focus is on frontend development with the possibility to work full stack in the future.
We are looking for someone who
Have a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering
Have a big interest and good knowledge of programming, preferably in NodeJS, Typescript and React
Have the right values
Is fluent in English
Other information
Fulltime, long term
Location: Malmö, the position includes travels to Älmhult occasionally
Start Date: September 1, 2024
Responsible for the recruitment process: Gabriella Bergström, gabriella@friday.se
About Friday
By being a partner to both our candidates and clients, we strive to find the best match. We achieve this by truly getting to know our clients and candidates! Naturally, we ensure that knowledge and experience requirements match, but above all, we emphasize shared values and company culture that both parties appreciate.
Our passion is to help people find the right role, workplace, and context within IT and technology. That's why we founded Friday, with the ambition to help you find a job that gives you the Friday feeling - every day!
We primarily target those who are at the beginning of their career or are studying at a college/university within IT and Technology.
We believe that people reach their full potential when they look forward to going to work every morning. "Friday - every day," how does that sound? Ersättning
