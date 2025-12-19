Junior Fashion Designer - H&M Open Application
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Stockholm
2025-12-19
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
Are you a creative Junior Designer with a great fashion sense and commercial awareness? We are always interested in hearing from talented candidates for our different customer groups: Womens, Mens, Kids, H&M Move, or H&M Home.
As a Junior Designer you will be responsible for assisting in creating the most current & updated assortment relevant for our customer. This involves a curiosity and understanding of the customer together with insight of upcoming new trends and key products. You are a part of creating the best products with incredible attention to detail and ensuring the collection is fashion forward speaking to our target customer.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You will be assisting our Product Designers working together with our wider team including Product Manager, Pattern Maker, Print Designer, Planner, Buyer, Product Developer and Business Controller. The role involves, but is not limited to, flat sketching updating collection overviews etc and working with technical packs, assisting on the concepts. You will be involved in developing collections sold globally in all H&M markets. We have high ambitions and a great team spirit. As a team we are a forward thinking, innovative and energetic!
You need to be adaptable and able to juggle different tasks simultaneously. Able to bring your perspectives when it comes to influences/trends. This is a great opportunity to develop your design skills while learning from our global teams.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with:
A BA degree in Textile/Fashion Design
At least 1 year's work experience as a Junior Designer
Passion and understanding of our H&M customer
Strong skills in Adobe Suite programs
Experience in 3D CLO is a plus
Attention to detail and fabric knowledge
A creative and visionary mindset for fashion
Strong communication skills and flexibility
Ability to prioritize with an organized approach
Enjoy working in diverse teams and contributing your perspective
Thrive in a fast-paced, ever-changing environment
Strong self-drive and initiative
English fluency (Swedish is not necessary)
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE:
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
If you would like to be considered for our Open Application, please apply by sending in your CV and portfolio pdf (max 10mb/upload). All documents should be in English.
