Junior Embedded Software Developer
2025-10-28
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
Ericsson is seeking a motivated, talented Junior Embedded Software Developer to join our team and develop and maintain embedded software for our advanced Microwave Radio Link products. This is an exciting opportunity to contribute to solutions that enable global connectivity.
About this opportunity:
As a member of our Agile, cross-functional development team, you will participate in all phases of the software life cycle-including planning, requirements analysis, design, implementation, testing, and release. You'll collaborate closely with other product development and integration teams in an environment that values creativity, continuous improvement, and teamwork.
We actively leverage artificial intelligence to streamline workflows and improve the quality and efficiency of our software development processes. By embracing AI, we empower our teams to focus on innovation and problem-solving, making our work both more impactful and enjoyable.
What you will do:
* Participate in the full software development life cycle, from pre-study to release and customer acceptance of new features.
* Develop and maintain software within a complex system architecture that integrates both software and hardware components.
* Troubleshoot issues and provide customer support as needed.
* Drive continuous improvement in both products and development processes.
Build and expand your technical expertise in the embedded software domain.
The skills you bring:
* MSc or BSc in a technical discipline, or equivalent practical experience.
* 0-3 years of experience in software development and architecture (recent graduates are encouraged to apply).
* Knowledge of embedded and/or real-time software systems.
* Competence in object-oriented programming languages, such as C++ and/or Java.
* Familiarity with test-driven development, continuous integration, and software quality practices.
We welcome candidates who may not meet every requirement but demonstrate a strong willingness and ability to learn.
Preferred Skills
* Experience with C++ and Java.
* Familiarity with Google Test.
* Experience with version control and configuration management tools (Git, GitLab, GitHub, Gerrit).
* Knowledge of Docker and scripting languages.
* Comfortable working in a Linux environment.
Personal Attributes
* Motivates and inspires colleagues.
* Collaborative team player who adapts readily to change.
* Passionate about excellence and continuous improvement.
* Strong communication skills.
* Proficient in English, both written and spoken.
What We Offer
* An inspiring and flexible work environment that supports a healthy work-life balance.
* Equal opportunities and a diverse team culture, fostering rapid professional growth alongside experienced colleagues.
* The opportunity to work with cutting-edge AI tools that make your work more efficient and rewarding.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application, including your CV/resume in English.
Application deadline: 14th of November
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
Unit: BNEW RTE TP MW SW Radio-Link 2
Work setup: We aim for 60% on-site presence at our office.
