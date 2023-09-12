Junior electrical motor design engineer within the automotive industry
Did you recently graduated with a degree in electrical engineering and want to work with electrical motor systems? Our client is now looking for a junior electrical motor design engineer with an interest in motor optimization and rig development. By starting your career with a talent program you will get the ultimate transition between studies and working life. Nexer Tech Talent future proof career!
Working as a junior electrical motor design engineer within the automotive industry
In the role as an electrical motor design engineer you will be part of an openminded and supportive team. You will work closely with your team members in order to find the best solutions for electric motor designs.
You will help the electrical motor test team to define test methods and use test data to improve the models for performance as well as for lifetime simulations. You will analyze and use available test data from test lab and vehicle field data to build and improve the electric motor simulation models.
Being a consultant at Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent specialize in giving young tech talents the ultimate start in their careers. For this role, you will be employed by Nexer Tech Talent but work at our customer located in Gothenburg.
You will be coached by a mentor in your team and by a consultant manager at Nexer Tech Talent. As a consultant, you will be well taken care of. We often invite our consultants to group activities such as lectures, after works and lunch meetings. After successful completion of the consulting assignment, the intention is that you will be offered employment within the client company.
Desired qualifications:
• Are at the start of your career and have a masters degree within electrical engineering
• Have an interest in electromagnetic design simulation and optimization
• As a person you are a social team player who likes to develop and learn knew things
• Good knowledge in English
• Has good knowledge in Python and Matlab or MotorCAD
If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Tech Recruiter Rebecca Eidstedt at rebecca.eidstedt@nexergroup.com
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
About Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent matches tech talents of the future with exciting jobs at some of Sweden's top companies. Together with our customers, we give our consultants a terrific start to their professional careers through tailored training and support. Nexer Tech Talent was founded in 2014 and is present throughout Sweden with offices in Stockholm and Gothenburg. Today we have 30 employees internally and approx. 350 consultants. Nexer Tech Talent is part of the Nexer Group - a tech company with deep roots in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. Together, we are over 4,500 employees in 14 countries who for more than 35 years have helped our customers stay one step ahead strategically, technologically, and communicatively. Ersättning
