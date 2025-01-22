Junior Digital Construction Coordinator
As a member of the project management team, you have the opportunity to influence safety culture onsite by demonstrating personal commitment, setting clear expectations, and effectively communicating safety policies.
By consistently modelling safe behaviour, prioritising safety above productivity, and ensuring that all workers receive proper training and resources, you can foster an environment where safety is ingrained in every aspect of the construction process.
Encouraging open communication, recognising and rewarding safe behaviour, and conducting regular inspections further reinforce the importance of safety. By taking these steps, you can help create a culture where safety is a shared value and a top priority for all stakeholders involved in the project.
Responsibilities:
Reporting to the BIM Manager/Coordinator from the project site, the key responsibilities of the role include:
Supporting BIM project set up and support for large data centre projects
Coordinate with the BIM team, design team and external clients
Coordination with cross functional departments
Maintaining model registers
Following BIM protocols
Assist in using BIM authoring tools (Revit, Civil3D, Navisworks)
Support the coordination/review of BIM models with tools such as Navisworks to federate, coordinate, clash detect and produce reports.
Perform site surveys with laser scanning equipment in line with Collen BIM processes
Process and review scans to ensure they align to the expectations, and share with wider team
Work towards improving current scanning processes and mastering scanning processing tools
Assist BIM team with meeting minutes and developing BIM reports, when required
To support the use of simulation tools such as Navisworks/Synchro, aligned with project schedules/programmes to produce 4D simulations.
An understanding of Level 2 BIM and the ability to produce deliverables required by the mandate such as BIM execution plans, MPDTs, MIDPs, COBie outputs etc.
Understanding of BEP (BIM Execution Plan) and client BIM requirements to ensure deliverables align to them
Utilising Information Management (based on the principles of BS1192) and the use of CDEs and Data management software tools such as Viewpoint, Vault, etc.
A high level of professionalism with the ability to handle confidential information is crucial to this role.
Strong time management and communication skills are essential to carry out the role as well as efficient organisational skills with the ability to administer tasks over multiple priorities.
The ability to exercise good judgement in a variety of situations and comfortable working under pressure, while remaining flexible, proactive and efficient.
