Junior Designer To Arket Kids
2023-09-07
Company Description
Are you an experienced Junior Designer who would like to develop your design skills further in our creative customer focused environment? In combination with great energy, drive and communication skills, then you might be the one we are looking for!
We are a modern-day market with a Nordic soul, offering a mix of fashion, homeware and a café while having quality, sustainability and transparency at the core of our business.
ARKET was founded with the mission to simplify good choices and influence positive change in our industry. By presenting a broad collection of well-considered fashion, food, scents, beauty and home items under one roof, we want to inspire people to live a more sustainable lifestyle.
At ARKET, we believe that collaborating in diverse teams and including various perspectives into our everyday work are key to meaningful growth. As an employer, we are committed to cultivating a workplace culture that celebrates our unique talents and differences as individuals. This allows us to harness our collective knowledge to reflect the diversity of our clients in all the products and experiences we create.
We offer a work environment where culture and values play a big part in everything we do. We have a flexible attitude and value an entrepreneurial spirit. We want every employee to take ownership of ARKET's success and believe that a fun working place generates great business results
Job Description
As a Junior designer at Arket Kids, you support the senior designer in developing loved products and assortment. This role includes working with the full ARKET Girls kids assortment and also the Girls and Boys accessories collection. You work in tight collaboration with the rest of the team, always with the target customer in mind in order to maximize growth and profitability, short and long term.
Some of your tasks and responsibilities includes, but are not limited to:
Assist the planning, development and designing of the assortment and products
Contribute to product range based on visual goal
Participate in fitting sessions and drive all design related tasks for sample handling
Create and update tech packs, overviews, flat- and detail sketches
Constantly follow the selling and act on new tendencies as well as search for the new commercial fashion
Qualifications
BA in fashion and/or textile design
Working experience as a Junior/Assistant Designer within commercial fashion
Knowledge in design and product development
Genuine interest in global fashion and trends
Technical knowledge of how products are created and how fabrics, materials, trims and patternmaking create the best fit and design
Business sense and strong salesmanship
A driven self-motivator who sees only possibilities
Very structured with strong organizational skills and a methodical way of working
Eager to learn and develop both yourself and the people you work with
Strong communication skills
Fluent in English, both verbal and written (Swedish not necessary)
You bring a new/unique global perspective to our team
Additional Information
We offer a work environment where culture and values play a big part in everything we do. We have a flexible attitude and value an entrepreneurial spirit. We want every employee to take ownership of the ARKET's success and believe that a fun working place generates great results.
About the recruitment process
If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your CV and design portfolio (No cover letters please) as soon as possible, latest by 17th Sep . Interviews will be held on a continuous basis. It is a permanent position starting as soon as possible working on site in the Arket head office, Stockholm, Sweden. (If you are a current employee in H&M Group, please speak with your manager when applying)
