Junior Data Scientist
2024-07-15
What We DoSwiftly gaining ground as Sweden's industry leader in battery storage and expanding rapidly in selected European markets, Flower is on a mission to enable the energy system of tomorrow.
With industry-leading AI software at its core, our service includes stabilizing the energy system by enhancing predictability and flexibility for both energy producers and consumers. By combining pioneering technology with a portfolio of flexible energy assets, we break new ground towards a fossil-free energy system, allowing clean energy to power society.
The TeamWe're committed to shaping tomorrow's energy system with flexible power at its core. Our ambitious team shares a common goal, working together to create a sustainable future. We are now looking for a passionate and skilled Data Scientistbased in Stockholm to fulfill that goal with us.
About the roleAs a Data Scientist at Flower, you'll play a pivotal role in leveraging data to drive our sustainable energy initiatives forward. Your work will involve analyzing complex datasets, developing models, and generating insights that can propel our green energy transformation.
Key Responsibilities:
Analyze and interpret complex datasets to generate insights and support decision-making.
Develop and implement advanced models for predictive and prescriptive analytics.
Create data visualizations and dashboards to communicate findings and recommendations effectively.
Manage data resources, ensuring data quality and accessibility for analysis.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define data requirements and deliver solutions.
Contribute to the development and execution of data-driven strategies and initiatives.
Qualifications:
A degree in a relevant topic
A master's degree or higher is desirable
Proven experience in data analysis and model development
Proficiency in programming languages such as Python or R
Knowledge of databases and data management tools
Excellent communication skills for effective collaboration and data storytelling
A detail-oriented mindset and a passion for problem-solving
Experience in the energy sector is advantageous
LocationWe value office collaboration but support some hybridework. Our office is at Söder Mälarstrand, minutes away from Gamla Stan subway station in Stockholm.
ApplyTo apply, please submit your resume and a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and why you feel you would be a great addition to our team.
Our corporate language is English, as we have over 20 nationalities in the office, so we want you to submit your CV in English.
