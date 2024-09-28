Junior Cloud Developer
2024-09-28
Telenor - A leading scandinavian IT company
Ett ledande, Skandinaviskt företag inom IoT-tjänster med över 20 års erfarenhet av att arbeta med företag världen över söker dig som drivs av komplex datahantering som arbetat med stora dataflöden.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Cloud developer and support, you will help shape the technical vision and ensure the quality of software within your team, working primarily with AWS and microservices. You will lead the design of robust, scalable, and secure solutions, while following best practices for coding, design, and performance optimization.
You are offered
• A flexible way of working - We believe flexibility and freedom in how you execute your work are drivers for performance, engagement, and work-life balance. While we value this flexibility, we strongly believe in the power of in-person collaboration and encourage our team to work from the office as much as possible. Our offices are designed as hubs of creativity, teamwork, and company spirit, providing the ideal space for collaboration and connection.
• A generous health and benefits package - including wellness grants and other benefits
• Development programs - to deepen your knowledge and broaden your competence.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
The main area of responsibility is implementation and troubleshooting of the solutions in AWS; at the application and infrastructure levels. The consultant will act as first line support to the development teams.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Fluency in the English language
• 2-5 years of documented experience working in a Cloud Environment
• Experience with AWS
• Experience with microservices such as kubernetes
It is meritorious if you have
• Cerifications in AWS or other relevant tools
• Experience with Java, Python and other relevant tools
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Problem solving
• Detail-oriented
• Planning skills
