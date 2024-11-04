Junior Buyer Arket Home
Job Description
Are you motivated by being a part of establishing a brand with quality at its core? Would you like to take on a new challenge in a customer focused start-up environment? Then you might be the Jr Buyer we are looking for.
The role
As Junior Buyer, you will join a highly skilled and experienced team of designers and buyers. This tight team is dedicated to creating ARKET Home hard goods and textiles, always with sustainability at the core of their work.
Contribute to product range based on visual goal, selling, growth potential and profitability.
Constantly follow up and analyze sales and suggest actions accordingly.
Responsible for order placement and order follow up.
Keep yourself updated of the department's timeline and OPD guidelines to meet and deliver accordingly.
Contribute to planning of quantities and budget together with Business Controller
Prepare and drive the fitting sessions and related tasks.
Responsible for all sample handling such as campaign samples, development samples and press samples. Daily communication with PO.
Identify what your customer wants, and always be updated what is happening in the surrounding world for your target customer.
Wholesale - prepare and administrate for sales meetings, weekly offer and changes.
Qualifications
To be successful in this role you have a strong business sense, customer focus and passion for homeware and interior design. As Jr Buyer at ARKET you work in an environment where not every process and structure are set. Flexibility, problem solving and a prestige less mindset will be important abilities to reach success. You will need to be organized, manage your time and keep focus on what creates value. We believe that the best results are created together with your team, and we look for a team-oriented person that wants to grow into the role as well as the brand.
Experience in product development and buying, preferably within Home interior
Experience in quantification
Analytical skills and used to work in an action oriented environment
Basic material knowledge
Strong multitasking capabilities
Additional Information
This is a temporary role of one year starting in March 2025 and is based at ARKET's head office in Stockholm, Sweden. If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send in your resume (no need for cover letter) in English, latest by November 17, 2024.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Global Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
ARKET is a modern-day market with a Nordic soul, offering a mix of fashion, homeware and a café while having quality, sustainability and transparency at the core of our business. ARKET's mission is to democratise quality through widely accessible, well-made, durable products, designed to be used and loved for a long time. Learn more about ARKET here. Så ansöker du
