Junior Business Controller / Financial Analyst
Avaron AB / Controllerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla controllerjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-18
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will step into a broad finance role where analysis, reporting, and data quality all play an important part in better business decisions. In this environment, finance is becoming more data-driven, with a strong focus on improving OPEX follow-up, creating clearer reporting, and building more consistent ways of working across the organization.
You will work close to finance and business stakeholders, support monthly processes, and help move reporting forward through digitalization and automation. This is a great opportunity if you want to grow at the intersection of finance, analytics, and digital development.
Job DescriptionYou will drive OPEX follow-up by analyzing actuals versus budget and forecast.
You will support the unification of ways of working across the organization.
You will assist in monthly closing and estimate processes.
You will prepare and maintain reports, dashboards, and analyses that support business follow-up.
You will structure, clean, and improve data management to increase reporting quality.
You will support initiatives linked to digitalization and automation of reporting.
You will explore and help develop Power BI dashboards and related tools.
RequirementsDegree in Finance, Business Administration, Economics, Data Analytics, or a similar field.
1-3 years of experience in finance, controlling, or business analysis.
Good understanding of basic financial concepts such as P&L, costs, and budgeting.
Very strong Excel skills and good knowledge of Microsoft Office tools.
Strong interest in data, analytics, and business performance.
Very good analytical skills, attention to detail, and a structured, proactive way of working.
Ability to collaborate across teams.
Ability to complete required background checks, including identity, right-to-work, address, education, financial fitness, and criminal record verification in accordance with local legislation.
Nice to haveExperience with Power BI.
Experience with data visualization or automation tools.
Curiosity about AI and digital solutions in finance.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7936584-2059846". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9970155