Junior Bioinformatician
2023-10-16
Are you a passionate about genomics with a background in genomics, eager to expand your knowledge and skills in the field of bioinformatics? If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you! We are currently seeking a dedicated and motivated Bioinformatics Intern to join our team and contribute to the exciting world of genomics analysis.
About the project
At Nygen, we are developing Scarf Web, a state-of-the-art solution for end-to-end, cloud-based genomics data analysis. Scarf Web is a highly functional and interactive no-code platform where biologists unlock meaningful discoveries from large or small single-cell genomics datasets.
Checkout the current version of here: https://nygen.io/scarfweb
Responsibilities:
• Collaborate with our team of experienced bioinformaticians and researchers to implement and optimize methods for single-cell genomics data analysis
• Analyze and interpret large-scale single-cell genomic data
• Create educational and promotional content related to the analyzed data
Requirements:
• Master's degree (pursuing or recently finished) in Bioinformatics, Computational Biology, or a related field
• Hands-on experience with genomics data analysis
• Familiarity with single-cell genomics concepts and techniques
• Strong programming skills in Python
• Excellent problem-solving abilities and attention to detail
• Strong communication and teamwork skills
erks:
• High energy, fast-paced environment in a fast-evolving industry
• A developer-first approach in the company focuses on the developer experience as much as the customer outcome.
• An inclusive and diverse culture that values collaboration
• Creative independence to solve challenging problems
• Hybrid working models that value work-life balance
• Competitive salary and benefits package
• Possibility of equity in our fast-growing startup
Take advantage of this chance to kickstart your career in bioinformatics and make a difference in the genomics industry. Apply now and join our team in this exciting and rewarding journey!
Arbetsgivare Nygen Analytics AB
(org.nr 559362-9289), https://nygen.io
