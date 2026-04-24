Junior Area Manager
Foodora AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Foodora AB i Stockholm
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Company Description
foodora is part of the Delivery Hero Group, the world's pioneering local delivery platform, our mission is to deliver an amazing experience-fast, easy, and to your door. We operate in around 65 countries worldwide. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Delivery Hero has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2017 and is part of the MDAX stock market index.
Job Description
Are you a natural leader who wants to showcase those skills and help lead our riders to do their amazing work in the best way possible? Besides being part of our fast and cool journey, you will also be an important part of our rider success and make sure everything runs smoothly on a daily basis. To thrive and succeed in this role you need to see challenges with an optimistic mind, - no problem is too big to solve, right!? Are you in for a ride? Come join the fun!
Your mission
Perform Rider's scheduling, staffing, contract review, and support
Generating utilization reports and analyzing dashboards by performing data exports
Rider performance training and KPI follow-ups
Performing Rider compliance and performance follow-ups
Be the bridge between the daily logistics operations and our HR department
Chance to collaborate with foodora's e-vehicle scheduling, service, and maintenance
We are looking for a true foodorian who enjoys working in a fast-paced environment and dares to go further. To thrive in this role we believe that you are a solid communicator who thrives in helping your colleagues out. If you are also self-propelled and comfortable with making your own decisions and initiatives, you will come far in this role! Since you will be working with different tasks and deadlines your skills for maintaining a good structure in your work will be crucial to success.
Qualifications
University degree from a relevant area (such as Business Administration, Economics or Engineering)
Good knowledge of Google Suite (Google Sheets, Google Slides) and Microsoft Office (especially Excel and PowerPoint)
You communicate fluently in English and Swedish
Previous experience from positions within team management, operations, and planning is meritorious
You hold a Swedish/EU Driver's license
Additional information
Wellness allowance topped with the opportunity to participate in wellness initiatives such as reduced price on massage.
Employee discount at foodora (woho!) and awesome friday breakfasts!
Occupational pension, incl. premium exemption insurance, accident insurance and life insurance.
foodora Learning - Monthly learning sessions about different topics, such as the q-commerce industry, negotiation techniques and project management combined with a structured onboarding and inspiring courses within our learning tool Sana
Great deals at Benify (for e.g. gym membership, e-bikes hotels, audiobooks, streaming services, clothes, kitchen supplies... and so much more!
Awesome AW's and (pink) parties! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Foodora AB
(org.nr 559007-5643)
Fleminggatan 20 (visa karta
)
112 26 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9873989