Junior AI & Industrial Automation Engineer
2025-07-04
We are now looking for a committed Junior AI & Industrial Automation Engineer with broad technical expertise to join our Circular Economy group. At Circular Economy, we introduce exciting new circularity solutions in innovation projects, we strengthen research, industry and the public sector. We create positive effects on society through technological development together with external partners and access to the latest research.
About the role Electric-vehicle batteries are entering their second life - or their end-of-life - at record speed. At Chalmers Industriteknik we help to develop automated, data-driven ways to collect, diagnose, remanufacture and recycle batteries. As a Junior AI & Industrial Automation Engineer with us, you will operate and supervise our AI developments -from inbound collection logistics to cell dismantling, state-of-health testing, sorting and material recovery-so that the process runs safer, cleaner and cheaper. You will work gathering high-quality production data, spotting improvement opportunities and running production-like trials of new AI solutions.
Key Responsibilities
Collaborate with our partners in the daily operation of industrial equipment looking for possible improvements in quality, optimize flows and prevent faults to make battery circulation safer cleaner and cheaper. The work spans the whole value chain: from field collection logistics to dismantling, state-of-health testing, cell sorting and material recovery
Supervision of industrial processes in shift-based operations for data gathering
Run production-like trials in real/simulated environments of the new data-based AI monitoring systems: start/stop test cycles, record alarm history, and document deviations
About you As a dynamic AI & Automation Engineer we see that you have:
4 + years of hands-on industrial automation/quality-control experience
M.Sc. in Automation, Mechatronics, or similar
Passion for turning insights into reliable, production-ready solutions
What we would hope you know
PLC/HMI/SCADA configuration (Siemens TIA, Beckhoff or similar) and field-bus networks
Robot-cell operation (ABB, KUKA, FANUC) including teach pendants and safety zoning
Statistical quality control, DOE and root-cause analysis
Knowledge in Machine learning and Generative AI solutions
Other qualifications
Experience with battery packs, BMS protocols or high-voltage test rigs
Knowledge of circular-economy standards (e.g. EU Battery Regulation, ISO 14006 ecodesign)
Familiarity with digital-twin platforms, OPC UA, MQTT or edge AI deployment
Competence in visual-analytics tools (Power BI, Grafana)
What We Offer At Stiftelsen Chalmers Industriteknik, we offer not only the opportunity to work with amazing people but also a dynamic and innovative environment within an expanding organization focused on problem-solving and creating a sustainable future. Here, you'll have the chance to leverage your skills while also finding opportunities for personal and professional growth. Join our growing organization and enjoy benefits such as flexible working hours, a generous holiday allowance (30 days), a company pension scheme, and a comprehensive wellbeing passport.
Practical information
Extent: 100 %, full-time Form of employment: 1-year temporary position with a good possibility for permanent when the 1-year period is done Location: Gothenburg, next to Chalmers in Johanneberg. We offer a hybrid working model. Application deadline: July 27th Start date: According to agreement
Does this sound like your dream job? Send in your application today! The deadline for application is on July 27th. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and therefore early applications are encouraged. Please attach your CV and personal letter when applying.
Contact If you have any questions regarding the role, please contact:
Bernd Ketzler, Group manager Applied AI bernd.ketzler@chalmersindustriteknik.se
Berenice Gudino, acting Group manager, Applied AI berenice.gudino@chalmersindustriteknik.se
We are excited to review your application!
About us Stiftelsen Chalmers Industriteknik is a research and development organization dedicated to driving innovation for a sustainable society. We are a passionate team of innovators, researchers, and project managers driven by the desire to make a difference for the future. By enhancing Sweden's capacity for innovation and making research accessible, we work to shape a better and more sustainable world. We are preparing tomorrow for the future. Ersättning
