Junior Accountant
2023-06-14
Do you want to help us unleash the secret to how happy employees create a happy business? We are an innovative, agile, and continuously growing modern tech company on a path to improving the work lives of millions around the world.
We develop workforce management solutions - software that makes scheduling and time reporting more smooth and more flexible for almost a million users worldwide!
We value passion, creativity, quality, and simplicity. You'll be given the opportunity to make an impact and directly contribute to our success, bring new ideas, and have full ownership of your area.
Our global team, of more than 35 nationalities, have fun together, whether it is during a typical Swedish Fika, a workshop, going for a run with a colleague, or spending time together during the annual company Goal trip, team kickoffs, or after-work socials. We have built a collaborative and friendly atmosphere here at Quinyx and are committed to sharing knowledge and supporting one another!
Are you curious and ready to take the first steps on an awesome journey and make magic happen with us? As a member of Quinyx, you will be part of an inclusive and diverse workplace where everyone is allowed to be themselves and thrive.
About the role
You will join a fantastic finance team as a Junior Accountant. You will be responsible for the accounts payable process within the Quinyx group, primarily working with the Swedish entities. Furthermore, with Quinyx's rapid growth, you will take a central part in the continued development of Quinyx's accounts payable processes. And you will manage different accounting-related development projects and processes to improve the accounting way of working.
Our Head of Accounting will lead your day to day work and you will ultimately report to our CFO.
What you'll be doing
Booking and handling of supplier invoices (accounts payable) for our two Swedish entities
Preparation of payment of supplier invoices and booking of payments in Netsuite
Participation in monthly closing regarding the Swedish entities accounts payable
Supporting the rest of the accounting team in making sure that numbers from all the subsidiaries are correctly reported
Supporting our revenue team with booking of customer payments in Netsuite
Participation in bank reconciliation procedures
Acting as main system owner of supplier invoice system
Helping our service providers across the world with accounts payable and supplier invoice system questions
As we strive to continuously work smarter and more efficiently, you will also be involved in projects aiming at improving our processes and ways of working
What you'll bring to the team
Excellent verbal, written, and interpersonal communication skills in Swedish and English
Knowledge of Swedish VAT regulations and how to secure correct accounting using them
Be amazing at developing effective working relationships externally and internally at various levels and departments
Able to work unsupervised and on own initiative with a proactive and flexible approach with a good eye for detail, excellent communication and numeracy skills
A natural curiosity and desire to improve processes around you
The WOW-factor
Previous experience of bookkeeping, in particular accounts payable
Previous experience of Netsuite
Previous experience of Rillion (Centsoft)
What's in it for you?
We promote and encourage a healthy lifestyle with flexible work hours and the latest tools, enhanced vacation allowance, wellness, home office, professional development contributions, virtual yoga classes, and last but not least, you will have the chance to participate in our well-known yearly ping-pong tournament!
Want to join Quinyx?
At Quinyx, we provide equal employment opportunities and strive for an inclusive, diverse, value-driven culture. All applications will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender perception or identity, national origin, age, marital status, disability, or veteran status.
