Join Our Team as a Senior Application Scientist
2024-11-12
Are you a microbiology expert who is enthusiastic about supporting and engaging with scientists? We develop and sell unique solutions for direct measurement of cell metabolism at high sensitivity - Biocalorimetry - and are looking to strengthen our team with a senior Application Scientist. We are in a phase of rapid growth, which opens exciting opportunities for you who want to accelerate and help build our biological applications and international user base together with us.
About Symcel
Symcel is a Swedish medtech company in an exciting commercial scale-up phase and with offices in Stockholm, Boston and Copenhagen. We are launching the world's fastest system for the detection of live bacteria. Symcel's latest system delivers a brand-new solution for testing sterility in the growing cell and gene therapy (C>) market using the unique properties of the calorimetry-based detection system paired with machine learning and in-depth application knowledge.
We are currently 30+ full-time employees representing an international team of 16 nationalities. We are engineers, business drivers and scientists with a passion for measuring life faster and better than existing technologies. Our working language is English.
Discover more about Symcel and our technology by browsing through our website en.symcel.com
Your Role as Senior Application Scientist
We are looking to strengthen our team with a senior Application Scientist working both in the field as well as internally inside and out of the lab. You have a strong background in microbiology and/or cell metabolism measurements and with a solid industry experience.
You will be a vital part of the R&D Applications team, working closely with the Commercial team and other colleagues. You will be contributing to the development of new calorimetry applications, running demo experiments, and working closely with customers on their projects both at their sites and in-house. We are looking for a motivated, experienced scientific expert who is enthusiastic about supporting other scientists and technicians using our technology and has a learning mindset to continuously expand their knowledge in the different areas we cover.
Your responsibilities will encompass both hands-on laboratory research and data analysis, along with providing support to both early and established customers. Additionally, a part of your role will involve training customers in their labs and supporting the sales team in customer meetings. This position requires onsite presence as well as traveling from time to time.
Key Responsibilities:
Own the demo process operationally by developing and conducting proof-of-concept studies for potential customers.
Provide technical training and support to customers pre- and post sale.
Engage as a field application scientist onsite with customers
Participate in the development of new application ideas, including supporting materials, application notes and feasibility testing
Help customers conduct microcalorimetry experiments. Maximize their success by assisting with experimental design, implementation, analysis, and interpretation of results.
Communicate and provide feedback to internal stakeholders (R&D, PM, Marketing) to align product development with market needs.
About You
You are a versatile individual who excels at tackling diverse challenges, possesses strong communication abilities, and excels in building collaborative relationships within cross-functional teams.
Essential for the role:
To be successful in this role, you should have:
PhD in a Biological Sciences discipline, preferably with a large focus on microbiology
Minimum 5 years industry experience strong data analysis and presentation skills
Strong customer focus
Highly proficient in spoken and written English
Excellent interpersonal skills with a strong collaboration mindset
Flexibility to occasionally adjust their work schedule to join meetings outside of European time zones.
Ability to travel 20 % of the time.
Desirable for the role:
Industry experience as a field application scientist or technical/biological support
Previous experience with microbiological quality control and sterility assays.
Previous work in sterility assays, cell metabolism or calorimetric methods.
Why Work with Symcel?
Make an Impact: Lead cutting-edge projects in the life sciences industry, making an impact on products that change lives.
Innovative Projects: We offer a culture of continuous learning and value creativity in solving technical challenges.
Team-Oriented Environment: Work with passionate professionals in a multicultural and international environment who thrive on collaboration and technical challenges.
Application
We will be reviewing and processing applications continuously. We are eager to fill this role, and we encourage applications from candidates who are already situated in the Stockholm-Uppsala region.
To apply for the position, please send your application to the following email address: careers@symcel.com
